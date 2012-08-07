Tokyo Stock Exchange halts trading in derivatives

BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports 6 pct rise in Q4 revenue
* IAMGOLD reports strong operating cash flow, up $276 million (721%) in 2016
TOKYO Aug 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday morning that it has halted trading in derivatives such as Topix futures and JGB futures, and is investigating the cause of the problem.
* IAMGOLD reports strong operating cash flow, up $276 million (721%) in 2016
* Peabody Energy-on Feb 19, Peabody Twentymile Mining was issued imminent danger order under section 107(a) of Federal Mine Safety And Health Act of 1977
* Rice midstream partners reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results