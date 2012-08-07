版本:
Tokyo Stock Exchange halts trading in derivatives

TOKYO Aug 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday morning that it has halted trading in derivatives such as Topix futures and JGB futures, and is investigating the cause of the problem.

