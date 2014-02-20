版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 14:21 BJT

Nikkei falls 2.2 pct as China factory survey worries market

TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a second day after a disappointing private China factory
survey hurt overall sentiment, dragging down companies with high
exposure there such as Komatsu Ltd and Fanuc Corp.
    The Nikkei dropped 2.2 percent to 14,449.18, the
biggest daily percentage decline since Feb. 4.
    The Topix declined 2.0 percent to 1,194.56, with all
of its 33 subsectors in negative territory.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high returns on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 2.0 percent to 10,808.73.
    Among the day's losers were Komatsu Ltd, off 3.2
percent, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co at 3.0
percent and Fanuc Corp, down 2.6 percent.
    The preliminary China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from
HSBC/Markit for February fell to a seven-month low of 48.3 in
February from January's final reading of 49.5.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐