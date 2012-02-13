NY juice down for fifth day as supply worries ease

* Investors unwind positions as supply scare eases * OJ could fall further as funds cut more longs NEW YORK, Feb 13 Orange juice futures ended lower on Monday, extending losses to a fifth consecutive session as investors continued to unwind recent bullish bets in the agricultural commodity due to easing supply concerns. Benchmark March frozen concentrated orange juice fell 1.60 cent to finish at $1.842 per lb, trading from $1.835 to $1.930. It was the lowest close in a month. The market has lost around a fifth of its value since March hit an all-time high of $2.2695 about two weeks ago on speculation that the United States might ban Brazilian juice imports. The five-session losing streak is the longest since early December. Analysts said that liquidation of bullish positions by funds and other investors could continue to pressure citrus prices. The market continued to pull back from the record highs hit over fears that imports of Brazilian juice may be banned due to the presence of a fungicide prohibited in the United States. Those fears have eased. Brazil is the world's top citrus producer, accounting for half of all U.S. juice imports and 10 percent of all U.S. supplies. Brazilian juice is used by leading U.S. producers such as Pepsico's Tropicana and Coca Cola's Minute Maid in a blend with oranges from Florida. Traders said that with retail demand at a stagnant level, there seems little anxiety in the market over the Brazilian imports. Investors have been reducing their exposure in the juice market. Open interest, an indicator of investor presence in the market, has dropped about 10 percent to 24,344 lots as of Friday versus its peak two weeks ago, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Volume on Monday amounted to nearly 3,000 lots late in New York business, almost 10 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed. On Friday, the exchange said, 4,785 lots changed hands.