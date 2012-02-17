版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 22:41 BJT

CORRECTED-NY juice ends down; FDA won't allow more fungicide in OJ

* FDA declines to lower fungicide tolerance level for
imports
    * Trader says market impact should be minimal after FDA move

    NEW YORK, Feb 16 Orange juice futures
finished lower on Thursday, resuming its pullback from record
highs, as the market digested news the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration declined a request to change the tolerance levels
of a banned fungicide in imports.	
    After Thursday's market close, the FDA said it declined to
change the levels it will accept of carbendazim, a fungicide
commonly used in the Brazilian orange juice industry.
  	
    Brazilian and U.S. juice industry groups had asked the FDA
to allow higher levels of the fungicide until June 2013 to allow
the industry time to switch to another option.	
    "I don't think that this is going to have any impact on the
market. It's not surprising that the FDA said no as it is not
going to change its standing until it's done more scientific
research," said Kevin Sharpe, broker at Basic Commodities.     	
    Benchmark March frozen concentrated orange juice fell
1.05 cent to close at $1.8505 per lb, trading from $1.8335 to
$1.8630.	
    The market has lost around a fifth of its value since the
March contract hit an all-time high of $2.2695 about two weeks
ago due to speculation that the United States might ban
Brazilian juice imports.	
    Brazil is the world's top citrus producer, accounting for
half of all U.S. juice imports. 	
    In mid-January, PepsiCo Inc confirmed it had
returned to using only oranges from Florida in its Tropicana
Pure Premium orange juices before low levels of fungicide were
found in oranges from Brazil. 	
    Coca-Cola Co, which makes Minute Maid orange juice,
said in January the company always used the highest-quality
oranges and sourced many of its oranges from the United States. 
 	
    Traders said that with retail demand at a stagnant level,
there seems little anxiety in the market over the Brazilian
imports.	
    Investors have been reducing their exposure in the juice
market. Open interest, an indicator of investor presence in the
market, has dropped about 10 percent to 23,789 lots as of
Wednesday versus its peak two weeks ago, ICE Futures U.S. data
showed.	
    Volume on Thursday totaled 3,400 lots late in New York
business, almost 40 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson
Reuters preliminary data showed.	
    On Wednesday, the exchange said, 3,689 lots changed hands.

