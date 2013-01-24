版本:
S.Korea won falls to 4-week low as Apple results disappoint; bonds firm

SEOUL, Jan 24 The South Korean won fell
to a four-week low in early domestic trade Thursday, falling in
line with local stocks after disappointing earnings announced by
Apple Inc. weighed on risk appetite.     
    The local currency was quoted at 1,069.4 against
the dollar as at 0025 GMT, the lowest since Dec. 28, 2012,
compared with 1,066.2 at the end of onshore trade Wednesday.    
    The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was
down 0.6 percent at 1968.69    
    March futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.01 at 106.37.    
    
                      0025 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,069.4       1,066.2
 Yen/won           12.0852/927   12.0897/997
 *KTB futures           106.37        106.36
 KOSPI                1,968.69      1,980.41
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
