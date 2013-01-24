S.Korea won falls to 4-week low as Apple results disappoint; bonds firm

SEOUL, Jan 24 The South Korean won fell to a four-week low in early domestic trade Thursday, falling in line with local stocks after disappointing earnings announced by Apple Inc. weighed on risk appetite. The local currency was quoted at 1,069.4 against the dollar as at 0025 GMT, the lowest since Dec. 28, 2012, compared with 1,066.2 at the end of onshore trade Wednesday. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.6 percent at 1968.69 March futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 at 106.37. 0025 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,069.4 1,066.2 Yen/won 12.0852/927 12.0897/997 *KTB futures 106.37 106.36 KOSPI 1,968.69 1,980.41 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds