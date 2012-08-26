Seoul shares seen rangebound, Samsung court loss weighs

SEOUL, Aug 27 Seoul shares are likely to be rangebound on Monday, caught by downside pressure on market heavyweight Samsung Electronics and with no clear upward momentum after recent gains. "The program buying that propelled the recent rise of local shares appears to have run out of steam," said Kim Chul-jung, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. "Additional climbs in the local market are expected to be hemmed by the patent ruling issue concerning Samsung and Apple ." U.S. and European stocks rose and the euro gained against the dollar on Friday after sources said the European Central Bank is considering setting targets in the bond market to try to contain climbing borrowing costs in troubled euro zone economies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.17 percent to close at 1,919.81 points on Friday, but has risen 7.3 percent in the past six weeks. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:08 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,411.13 0.65% 9.050 USD/JPY 78.63 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.687 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,671.79 0.12% 2.050 US CRUDE $96.89 0.77% 0.740 DOW JONES 13157.97 0.77% 100.51 ASIA ADRS 119.82 -0.04% -0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends wk lower >Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move >Euro falls 1st time in 5 days >Oil drops on reserves release report **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics sustained a sweeping legal loss against Apple Inc on Friday as a U.S. jury found Samsung had copied critical features of the iPhone and iPad, awarding Apple $1.05 billion in damages.