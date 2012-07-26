S.Korean shares pulled up from 7-mth low by tech rally

* LG Elec soars 6.6 pct on doubled Q2 earnings
* LG Display up 4 pct, beats forecast despite Q2 losses
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, July 26 South Korean shares, which fell
to a seven-month low the previous day, rebounded on Thursday
mainly on the back of a rally by large-cap technology shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.74 percent to close at 1,782.47 points.
Investors picked up cheap stocks as worries over the euro
zone eased somewhat on comments from a European Central Bank
official that there were arguments for giving Europe's permanent
rescue fund a banking license.
"Nothing has been solved in Europe yet and it's only a
temporary reprieve for risk perceptions, but it did emphasize
the cheap valuation of beaten down South Korean stocks," said
Park Ok-hee, an analyst at IBK Securities.
LG Electronics shares jumped 6.6 percent in a
late reaction to its Wednesday report that profit in the second
quarter doubled from a year earlier.
During trading hours on Wednesday, LG published its
April-June results but its shares closed 2.1 percent lower on a
day that saw broad risk aversion and underlying worry about the
company's loss-making handset business.
On Thursday, LG Display was the other notable
gainer among technology counters, gaining 4 percent prior to
releasing its earnings after the market close.
For the three months ended in June, LG Display suffered its
seventh straight quarterly loss, though this one -- of 26
billion won ($22.59 million) -- trumped analyst forecasts. Its
first-quarter loss was 178 billion won.
Chipmaker SK Hynix closed unchanged after its
second-quarter earnings missed analyst forecasts despite
reporting a small profit to snap a loss-making stretch of three
straight quarterly periods.
Before trading began on Thursday, chipmaker SK Hynix
reported a small profit to snap a three-quarter
streak of losses. The stock closed unchanged.
Rounding out a busy day of earnings for big South Korean
corporate names was Hyundai Motor >, which gained 1.6
percent. A half-hour before the end of trading, the carmaker
reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with
market forecasts, as it had strong global sales despite the
economic slowdown.
Though investors definitely remain cautious, growing
expectations of new U.S. stimulus action and more debt-fighting
measures from Europe are offering hope for stronger market
performance.
"The market will remain pressured until U.S and European
central bankers are given a chance to address the problems in
their policy meetings starting later this month, which could set
the market on a recovery path" said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
Move on day -1.37 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr -3.09 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981