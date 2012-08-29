Seoul shares rise as funds buy battered blue-chips

SEOUL Aug 29 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday as local institutional investors snapped up beaten-down blue-chips in heavy trading before a gathering of central bankers on Friday that may signal if the U.S. will take new stimulus moves.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which fell the past two days, ended 0.64 percent higher at 1,928.54. after remaining in positive territory for most of the session.

"In the absence of any particular event driving trades, pension funds raised the index by buying up blue-chips such as Samsung Electronics," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Attention centred around stocks that fell "drastically" in recent sessions, he said.

Local institutional investors bought a net 240 billion Korean won ($211 million) worth of KOSPI shares during trading hours.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which surged in late trading, closed up 2.9 percent.

Standard & Poor's said Wednesday its ratings on Samsung Electronics would not be immediately affected by last week's U.S. court ruling in favour of rival Apple Inc.

LG Electronics saw its shares rise 4.4 percent after it unveiled new smartphone model Optimus G, who uses parts from affiliates such as LG Display and LG Innotek .

The LG model is expected to boost the company's revenue profile in the smartphone market, said Kwon Sung-ryul, tech sector analyst at Dongbu Securities. LG Elec is planning a South Korean launch in September followed by overseas launches.

Hanjin Shipping closed up 4.2 percent. Daishin Securities shipping analyst Yang Ji-hwan wrote in a note that Hanjin is likely to see a turnaround in the third quarter due to a continuing trend toward high shipping fares.

Steelmakers lost ground, with POSCO down 0.8 percent while Hyundai Steel fell 1.4 percent.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 477 to 343, while the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 0.65 percent. The junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ climbed 1.2 percent. ($1 = 1136.8000 Korean won)

Move on day +0.64 percent

12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +5.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981