Seoul shares edge down before Bernanke speech

* Samsung Elec up 1.5 pct after Tokyo court rules against
Apple
* General insurers up after regulatory steps
SEOUL Aug 31 Seoul shares edged down Friday in
mixed trading as hopes diminished that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint in a closely-watched speech
later in the day that he is ready to launch a new round of
bond-buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.07 percent down at 1,905.12 points after shuffling between
positive and negative territory throughout the session.
"There were no decisive movements on the bourse in the
absence of market-driving issues as investors exercised caution
before Jackson Hole," said Park Ok-hee, an analyst at IBK
Investment & Securities, referring to the speech Bernanke is
scheduled to make on Friday.
Foreign and local institutional investors net sold a
combined 140 billion won ($123 million) worth of KOSPI shares at
market close, weighing on the index.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed up
1.5 percent as investors reacted to a Tokyo court ruling that
said Samsung's mobile devices did not violate an Apple Inc
patent.
The ruling was not expected to have a great impact on
Samsung's overall forecast, as it is only one ruling in the
global patent dispute between Samsung and Apple, Korea
Investment & Securities analyst Seo Won-seok said.
LG Uplus closed 0.8 percent higher after rising
as much as 6 percent. South Korea's third largest mobile service
provider announced it would retire 78.2 million of its own
shares, worth 594 billion won as of Friday's closing price.
Banks lost ground, tracking their U.S. peers, with KB
Financial Group down 2.8 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group falling 1.3 percent.
General insurance stocks rose after the Financial Services
Commission announced on Thursday measures for general insurers
to offer low-cost medical indemnity insurance policies, with
Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance rallying 2.7 percent
while Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance rose 2.9 percent.
Gainers outnumbered fallers 423 to 393, while the KOSPI 200
benchmark of core stocks fell 0.2 percent, while the
junior, small-cap heavy KOSDAQ edged up 0.5 percent. ($1
= 1133.9500 Korean won)
Move on day -0.07 percent
12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +4.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981