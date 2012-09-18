Seoul shares seen in range as investors seek post-Fed catalysts

SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares are likely to remain
rangebound on Wednesday as investors await new trading
incentives following the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus move
last week.
"All positive catalysts that could have been expected are
already out on the table, and the market is again seen holding
its current level," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
Shares in Europe and the United States dipped on Tuesday,
mirroring the easing in Asian markets as investors took profits
and had no major catalysts since the Fed announced a third round
of bond-buying last week.
Analysts said a possible stimulus announcement from Japan's
central bank on the heels of the Fed's quantitative easing could
potentially have a limited impact on markets during Wednesday's
session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.13 percent higher at 2,004.96 points on Tuesday, remaining
largely flat for two straight sessions since last week's strong
gains.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,459.32 -0.13% -1.870
USD/JPY 78.78 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.812 -- -0.031
SPOT GOLD $1,770.34 -0.08% -1.350
US CRUDE $95.29 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54
ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**LG ELECTRONICS **
LG Electronics Inc unveiled its latest high-end
smartphone packed with powerful hardware upgrades named Optimus
G on Tuesday, as the struggling South Korean firm tries to win
market share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd in the crucial holiday quarter.