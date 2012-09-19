版本:
Seoul shares seen edging up after strong U.S. housing data

SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares are likely to rise
on Thursday after positive U.S. housing data brightened investor
sentiment and lifted indexes on Wall Street Wednesday. 
    "The market is expected to open bullish as yesterday's U.S.
housing numbers were positive," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at
Daishin Securities. 
    "Local factors such as improving performance of small-caps
and sectors like pharmaceuticals also make the case for the main
board mostly holding onto gains from its Fed-inspired rally
[last week]." 
    U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 lifting to
just shy of five-year highs following stronger-than-expected
data on U.S. home resales, giving hope that a budding housing
market recovery is gaining traction. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.15 percent at 2,007.88 points on Wednesday, getting a lift
from the Bank of Japan increasing its asset buying programme.
 
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:55 GMT---------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST   PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,461.05    0.12%     1.730    
USD/JPY                  78.35   -0.01%    -0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.774     --      -0.038    
SPOT GOLD            $1,770.73    0.00%     0.000    
US CRUDE                $91.98    0.00%     0.000    
DOW JONES             13577.96     0.10%     13.32    
ASIA ADRS              123.65     0.63%      0.77    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall 
>Bonds climb on worries over global growth          
>Yen rises broadly;BoJ eases but not as aggressively 
>Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds 

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
**HALLA CLIMATE CONTROL ** 
U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp plans to combine its
auto climate businesses scattered in 15 countries under its
South Korean asset Halla Climate Control Corp, local
newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported Thursday citing an
unnamed Visteon source.

