Seoul shares seen edging up after strong U.S. housing data

SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Thursday after positive U.S. housing data brightened investor sentiment and lifted indexes on Wall Street Wednesday. "The market is expected to open bullish as yesterday's U.S. housing numbers were positive," said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "Local factors such as improving performance of small-caps and sectors like pharmaceuticals also make the case for the main board mostly holding onto gains from its Fed-inspired rally [last week]." U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 lifting to just shy of five-year highs following stronger-than-expected data on U.S. home resales, giving hope that a budding housing market recovery is gaining traction. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.15 percent at 2,007.88 points on Wednesday, getting a lift from the Bank of Japan increasing its asset buying programme.