S.Korean shares at 2-wk low on Fed uncertainty; heavyweights fall

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
SEOUL Aug 7 Seoul shares fell to their lowest close in more than two weeks on Wednesday, hurt by continued uncertainty about when the U.S. will reduce its monetary stimulus as well as weak performances from market heavyweights.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.5 percent at 1,878.33 points, its lowest endpoint since July 22.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company by market capitalisation, declined 2.6 percent amid concerns that the U.S. International Trade Commission may rule against the firm in a patent infringement case with Apple Inc on Friday.
Shares of Hyundai Motor Co dropped 3.2 percent on worries of a possible labour strike. Affiliates Kia Motors Corp and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 3.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 144.9 billion won ($129.89 million) of stocks.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.