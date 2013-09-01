Seoul shares seen higher on upbeat S.Korea, China data

SEOUL, Sept 2 Seoul shares are set to rise on Monday on the back of better-than-expected August exports and after China's upbeat factory activity data raised hopes for a continued global economic recovery. South Korea's overseas shipments last month rose 7.7 percent from a year ago, the strongest growth since January, while China's official purchasing managers' index for August rose to a 16-month high. However, Wall Street shares fell on Friday to mark their steepest decline since May 2012 amid uncertainty over the possibility of U.S.-led military intervention in the Syrian conflict. "The market will initially factor in the U.S. and euro zone markets' decline on Friday, but should recover as (Korea and China's) bullish economic data will continue attracting foreign capital," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Lee Jae-mahn. Foreign investors were net buyers of 501.6 billion won ($451.87 million) worth of shares on Friday, the most since Feb. 20, to extend their buying streak to six sessions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1 percent at 1,926.36 points. The main index gained 0.6 percent for the month of August, when the MSCI Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 1.1 percent. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,632.97 -0.32% -5.200 USD/JPY 98.30 0.15% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.789 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,382.00 -0.91% -12.700 US CRUDE $106.17 -1.37% -1.480 DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64 ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street falls, ends worst month since May 2012 >Price little changed weak data, Syria risk before holiday >Dollar rises to 4-week high as Syria demand for safety >Oil slides on U.S. response to Syria, but up for week STOCKS TO WATCH LG DISPLAY CO LTD The panel maker on Friday said it plans to invest 832.6 billion won ($750.06 million) by 2014 in facilities to produce various sized displays. LG Display is a key supplier to Apple Inc. INSURANCE COMPANIES South Korean insurance firms announced July earnings on Friday. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd's operating profit increased 28 percent from June, while Hanwha General Insurance Co Ltd recorded operating loss of 5.1 billion won ($4.59 million) in July.