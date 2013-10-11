Seoul shares hit 7-mth high on U.S. fiscal deal optimism

* KOSPI on track to post weekly gain
* Foreigners set for a 31st consecutive buying day
* Banks, securities rally on bullish Q3 earnings outlook
SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares climbed to their
highest in seven months early on Friday, as politicians in
Washington showed they were making progress in resolving a
stalemate over the U.S. debt limit, helping to bolster investor
risk appetite.
Gains were underpinned by offshore buying that stood at
104.6 billion won ($97.42 million) in the morning. Foreigners
are on track to a 31st consecutive session of net butying.
Institutions were also poised to snap a 21 consecutive session
of selling by purchasing 78.9 billion won worth of local shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.2 percent to 2,025.94. points by 0216 GMT after reaching as
high as 2,027.23, its highest intraday level since March 6.
"Risk aversion is on the down for the moment as investors
finally found light as progress was made, although the political
cues from Washington show the issues have not been fully
solved," said Bookook Securities analyst Kim Sung-hwan.
Kim added that the market's focus will gradually shift
towards global economic recovery and corporate earnings.
House Republican leaders on Thursday offered a plan to
extend the government's borrowing authority for several weeks,
and the White House said it would consider the proposal,
sparking a big rally on Wall Street.
But concerns were not fully relieved as The New York Times
later reported President Barack Obama had rejected the plan, but
Republican Paul Ryan told reporters Obama had neither accepted
nor rejected the proposal.
In an interview with Reuters regarding the U.S. debt
stalemate, South Korea's Minister of Strategy and Finance Hyun
Oh-seok said he did not expect a "big effect" on the Korean
economy if it was a short-term phenomenon.
The South Korean market responded positively to the
overnight progress in Washington.
Among all sectors, banks and securities
advanced the most, with Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd
and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd rising 5.8
percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, to outperform sector
peers and the broader market.
The energy chemical sector and shipbuilding
sector gained on prospects of better earnings, with
Lotte Chemical Corp and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd
gaining 4.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
Earlier in the day Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
said it had won an $850 million order to build four
liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional Bhd (Petronas). The shipbuilder is up 1.1 percent.
Battery maker Samsung SDI CO LTD rose 2.1
percent, after Tesla Motors Inc halted a two-day skid
to rise 2.5 percent overnight. The two companies are currently
in talks for a battery supply deal.
Hyosung Corp dropped 2.5 percent as the company
and its CEO Cho Suk-rae were raided by prosecutors on charges of
evading hundreds of billion won in taxes.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 560 to 226.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks gained 1.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also advanced 0.8
percent.