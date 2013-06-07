版本:
Brazil stocks extend losses, drop 2 pct on S&P warning

SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Friday after Standard & Poor's warned investors on the country's deteriorating fiscal fundamentals and slow economic growth.

At 15:06 p.m. (1206 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.11 percent to 51,769.44.
