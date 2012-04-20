EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America FX up on European data

* Mexican, Chilean peso gain on renewed risk appetite

* Peru's peso hit near 15-year high

* Fear of c.bank intervention limits Brazil's real rise

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 20 Latin American currencies gained on Friday, with the Peruvian peso hitting its strongest level in nearly 15 years, as better-than-expected data in Europe improved risk appetite across global foreign exchange markets.

Peru's peso rose 0.08 percent to 2.651 per dollar, with banks reducing their exposure to the U.S. currency.

Mexico's peso rose 0.64 percent to 13.1220 per dollar, on track to end the week near flat, while the Chilean peso gained 0.5 percent to 485.80 per dollar.

Germany's Ifo business climate index rose to 109.9 in April versus a forecast of 109.5. The report was the latest sign that the euro zone's largest economy continued to outpace the bloc's debt-ravaged southern states.

Also, data showed British retail sales jumped 1.8 percent on the month in March, the highest jump in more than a year and well above forecasts for a rise of 0.5 percent.

"Britain's retail results and Germany's positive business sentiment survey contribute to a more favorable environment," wrote Octavio de Barros, Bradesco's head of research and economic studies in São Paulo. "In this context of lower risk aversion, the world's main currencies appreciate against the dollar and the commodities also rise."

Brazil's real rose more modestly against the U.S. currency, 0.39 percent, to 1.8727 reais per dollar, after Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday that acting to curb currency gains is part of the government's strategy to protect local manufacturers from unfair global competition.

The Brazilian central bank's frequent dollar purchases on the spot market brought the real to its weakest level since November on Wednesday, near 1.90 reais.

"We're giving practical evidence that currency intervention, a strategy that has been used by other countries, is effective. We can reduce our industry's disadvantages," Mantega told reporters during a trip to Washington.

Brazil's currency has also been hit by successive interest rate cuts. Yields on rate futures contracts fell to record lows on mounting speculation of further rate cuts after the central bank slashed borrowing costs for the sixth straight time this week to 9 percent, just shy of an all-time low.

"The real should continue trading on the back foot amidst expectations for lower rates and central bank intervention," wrote Brown Brothers Harriman global currency strategy team, led by Marc Chandler, in a note.