EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls for 2nd day in thin trading

* Real hit for 2nd day by central bank official's comment
* Trading volumes thin due to U.S. holiday, ahead of ECB
* Brazil real falls 0.7 pct, Mexican peso dips 0.1 pct
By Walter Brandimarte and Natalia Cacioli
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 The Brazilian real slid
for a second straight session on Wednesday, one day after a
central bank official suggested policymakers were not
comfortable with the currency's recent gains, while the Mexican
peso inched lower in sync with the euro.
Trading in Latin American markets was slow during the U.S.
Independence Day holiday and ahead of a key monetary policy
decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday.
The real dropped 0.7 percent to 2.0319 per
dollar after trading near the unchanged mark during most of the
morning.
It weakened more than 1 percent on Tuesday after Aldo
Mendes, the central bank's director of monetary policy, said
that disappointing industrial production figures in Brazil make
it more likely the government will seek a weaker real to boost
exports.
Mendes added that a real stronger than 2 per dollar "may not
be good for the industrial sector" and that, if needed, the
central bank could resume dollar purchases on the futures market
to mop up excess liquidity.
"Since Aldo Mendes' comments yesterday, the real became
prone to losses," said Luiz Henrique de Paula from H.Commcor
brokerage in Sao Paulo. "Volumes are very low du e to th e U.S.
holiday, so any currency flows can dictate a direction" for the
currency."
In a sign that foreign investors are slowly returning to
Brazilian markets, dollar inflows to the country
totaled $318 million in June, according to central bank data.
The Mexican peso dipped 0.1 percent against the
dollar, while the Chilean peso fell 0.45 percent,
reflecting broader dollar gains against major currencies.
The greenback rose 0.4 percent against a basket of key
trading-partner currencies, according to the U.S. Dollar Index
.
Mexican investors also remained cautious about a potential
dispute over the results of Sunday's presidential elections
after leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who finished second
in the race, demanded a recount of the votes.
Investors avoided taking any meaningful positions before a
key monetary policy decision by the ECB on Thursday. The bank,
which is widely expected to cut interest rates to a new record
low, may also deploy additional stimulus measures that could
translate into more foreign-currency inflows to Latin America.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1707 GMT
Currencies daily % year-to-
change ate %
Latest change
Brazil real 2.0319 -0.66 -8.04
Mexico peso 13.3450 -0.13 4.68
Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37
Chile peso 496.8500 -0.45 4.52
Colombia peso 0.0000 #DIV/0! #DIV/0!
Peru sol 2.6470 -0.19 1.89
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages