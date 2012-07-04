EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real falls for 2nd day in thin trading

* Real hit for 2nd day by central bank official's comment * Trading volumes thin due to U.S. holiday, ahead of ECB * Brazil real falls 0.7 pct, Mexican peso dips 0.1 pct By Walter Brandimarte and Natalia Cacioli RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 The Brazilian real slid for a second straight session on Wednesday, one day after a central bank official suggested policymakers were not comfortable with the currency's recent gains, while the Mexican peso inched lower in sync with the euro. Trading in Latin American markets was slow during the U.S. Independence Day holiday and ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday. The real dropped 0.7 percent to 2.0319 per dollar after trading near the unchanged mark during most of the morning. It weakened more than 1 percent on Tuesday after Aldo Mendes, the central bank's director of monetary policy, said that disappointing industrial production figures in Brazil make it more likely the government will seek a weaker real to boost exports. Mendes added that a real stronger than 2 per dollar "may not be good for the industrial sector" and that, if needed, the central bank could resume dollar purchases on the futures market to mop up excess liquidity. "Since Aldo Mendes' comments yesterday, the real became prone to losses," said Luiz Henrique de Paula from H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. "Volumes are very low du e to th e U.S. holiday, so any currency flows can dictate a direction" for the currency." In a sign that foreign investors are slowly returning to Brazilian markets, dollar inflows to the country totaled $318 million in June, according to central bank data. The Mexican peso dipped 0.1 percent against the dollar, while the Chilean peso fell 0.45 percent, reflecting broader dollar gains against major currencies. The greenback rose 0.4 percent against a basket of key trading-partner currencies, according to the U.S. Dollar Index . Mexican investors also remained cautious about a potential dispute over the results of Sunday's presidential elections after leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who finished second in the race, demanded a recount of the votes. Investors avoided taking any meaningful positions before a key monetary policy decision by the ECB on Thursday. The bank, which is widely expected to cut interest rates to a new record low, may also deploy additional stimulus measures that could translate into more foreign-currency inflows to Latin America. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1707 GMT Currencies daily % year-to- change ate % Latest change Brazil real 2.0319 -0.66 -8.04 Mexico peso 13.3450 -0.13 4.68 Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37 Chile peso 496.8500 -0.45 4.52 Colombia peso 0.0000 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Peru sol 2.6470 -0.19 1.89 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages