版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五 00:59 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX little changed after cenbank moves

* ECB cuts rates, stays clear of bolder measures
    * BoE adds stimulus; Bank of China surprises with rate cut
    * Brazil real little changed; Mexico peso drops 0.3 pct

    By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5 Latin American currencies
were little changed on Thursday after another round of stimulus
by central banks in Europe and China failed to ease investors'
concerns about a global economic slowdown.
    The Brazilian real  hovered around Wednesday's
close around 2.02 per dollar after the European Central Bank cut
interest rates to a record low but steered clear of bolder
measures, such as flooding banks with additional liquidity.
 
    The ECB move, which was widely anticipated by investors,
followed the Bank of England's expected decision to launch a
third round of stimulus and a surprise interest rate cut by the
Chinese central bank.  
    But even China's surprise move was taken with a grain of
salt by investors who wondered whether the Chinese economy was
actually slowing more than anticipated, which could further
weigh on commodities exports from Latin America.
    "There were hopes the ECB could launch another round of
long-term refinancing operations to inject liquidity in the
financial system," said Gabriel Lozano, a senior economist with
Santander in Mexico City.
    Italo dos Santos, a currency specialist at Icap brokerage in
Sao Paulo, added: "These measures are just temporary fixes,
policymakers are just sweeping the dirt under the carpet."    
    The real has lost more than 2 percent since Tuesday, when a
central bank official signaled the government was uncomfortable
with a currency below 2 reais per dollar, considered too strong
for Brazilian exporters.
    The Mexican peso weakened 0.2 percent even after
central bank Governor Agustin Carstens repeated that the
currency still has room to appreciate. 
    The Chilean peso fell 0.2 percent to 495.65 per
dollar, but still traded in a range between 494 and 498 per
dollar. 
  
    Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1635 GMT
    
 Currencies                            daily %     YTD %
                                        change    change
                              Latest            
 Brazil real                  2.0250      0.09     -7.73
                                                
 Mexico peso                 13.3717     -0.32      4.47
                                                
 Argentina peso*              5.9400      0.34    -20.37
                                                
 Chile peso                 495.6500     -0.21      4.77
                                                
 Colombia peso            1,774.3500     -0.25      9.24
                                                
 Peru sol                     2.6510     -0.19      1.74
                                                
 * Argentine peso's rate between                        
 brokerages

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐