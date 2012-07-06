EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates futures drop; Latam FX slips

* Brazil's June consumer inflation lowest in nearly 2 years
* Weak US jobs data drives investors into dollar
* Brazilian real drops 0.3 pct, Mexican peso down 0.2 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Walter Brandimarte
MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Brazil's
interest-rate futures dropped on Friday after the country's
benchmark inflation rate hit a near two-year low in June, while
Latin American currencies sli pped on weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data.
Reinforcing views that Brazil will cut its benchmark Selic
rate to new lows, the country's statistics bureau said consumer
inflation in June slowed to 0.8 percent. The fi gure fell be low
economists' median forecast for a 0.11 percent reading.
Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014
d eclined 10 basis points to 7.81 percent, while contracts
expiring in January 2015 fe ll 13 basis points to 8.45
percent.
Latin American currencies also weakened as investors,
worried about global economic prospects, sold emerging market
assets and rushed to the perceived safety of the dollar.
In a sign of investors' growing aversion to risk, yield
spreads between emerging market bonds and U.S. Treasuries
widened 4 basis points to 357 ba sis points, according to JP
Morgan's EMBI+ index. The dollar rose more than half a
percentage point against a basket of major currencies, according
to the U.S. Dollar Index.
Adding to global economic concerns was data showing U.S.
employers added only 80,000 jobs in June, less than the 90,000
new positions expected by analysts.
"The employment report generated more worry," said Rafael
Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City. "If the
United States is weakening more than expected, we are going to
see effects on the (Mexican) peso."
The Mexican peso dropped 0.2 percent to close the
week with losses of 0.3 percent, reflecting angst over the
global outlook.
The jobs report followed data earlier in the week showing
the U.S. manufacturing sector shrinking, feeding into of fears
of a slowdown crossing the Atlantic but also raising the
possibility the Federal Reserve may take steps to counter it.
The jobs downturn halted a rally in Mexican 10-year bonds
, which hit record lows Thursday but ended up 2 basis
points on Friday.
Grim economic news in the euro zone and China pushed central
banks on Thursday to slash interest rates in a bid to jumpstart
growth, making it cheaper to borrow money and increasing
liquidity in the market place.
Camarena said the money surge will continue to attract
yield-hungry investors to Mexican bonds but trading is more
likely to take place in a limited range after 10-year bond
yields dove nearly 250-basis points since the beginning of
March, leaving less room for falls.
Chile's peso traded about 0.7 percent lower but
gained 0.5 percent for the week.
The Brazilian real weakened 0.34 percent to
2.0298 per dollar and has lost about 0.8 percent this week.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1938 GMT
Currencies daily % yearly
change %
Latest change
Brazil real 2.0298 -0.34 -7.95
Mexico peso 13.4383 -0.20 3.95
Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37
Chile peso 498.3000 -0.54 4.21
Peru sol 2.6450 0.08 1.97
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages