EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso drops on euro zone anxiety

By Walter Brandimarte
MEXICO CITY , July 9 Brazil's real and Mexico's
peso traded little changed o n M onday as worries weighed that
euro zone finance ministers would offer little in the way of
containing a crisis that has been hurting Latin American
economies.
But the peso could bounce back, with investors betting the
U.S. Federal Reserve will offer a third round of its bond
purchase program after top policymakers lamented weak economic
growth in the United States.
The Mexico peso declined 0.01 percent while the real
slipped 0.13 percent.
Bitter economic news in the euro zone and China pushed
central banks last week to slash interest rates in a bid to
jumpstart growth. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
on Mon day kept the door open to further interest rate cuts,
saying any decision on further action would depend on economic
data.
"The external backdrop is set to allow for a relief rally in
the emerging market currencies," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a
strategist with Royal Bank of Scotland Securities.
China's easing inflation gives the country more room for
stimulus measures.
Bouts of liquidity benefit riskier markets like Latin
America, which attract yield-hungry investors.
Market players doubted a meeting of European finance
ministers on Monday would lead to any swift resolutions to the
euro zone crisis.
"There's still nothing concrete," said Jose Curiel, a trader
at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. "Right now investors are
not very optimistic. They are afraid the crisis is going to
reach the United States."
The Brazilian real was flat on minimal trading volume as a
holiday in Sao Paulo state kept most traders out of the market.
The real could suffer on Tuesday, however, as investors digest
data showing Chinese demand fell more than expected in June.
Yields on Spain's shorter-dated paper rose sharply,
signaling elevated short-term risk, as investors worried the
euro zone finance minister meeting would offer no relief from
the region's debt crisis.
Also weighing on the Mexican peso was data showing the
country's annual inflation accelerated in June to its highest
rate in 1-1/2 years, which could make policymakers reluctant to
cut interest rates.
"The inflation numbers weighed slightly (on the currency),
but the market is actually very calm," said a trader in Mexico
City.
