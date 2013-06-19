EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies nudge up before Fed statement

SAO PAULO, June 19 Latin American currencies
gained on Wednesday, partly recovering from recent losses, but
investors traded cautiously ahead of a key Federal Reserve
statement which may give clues about the future of U.S. monetary
stimulus measures.
Currencies in the region have suffered in the past few weeks
on fears that the Fed may soon begin to slow down a bond-buying
program that has provided a steady source of dollars seeking
higher returns in emerging markets.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will
announce its decision at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and Chairman
Ben Bernanke will hold a news conference 30 minutes later.
* Brazil's real gained 0.2 percent to 2.173 per
dollar after reaching a four-year intraday low of over 2.18 per
greenback. It has lost about 8 percent since the beginning of
May, despite multiple central bank interventions in the foreign
exchange market.
* Traders said the real edged higher as exporters took
advantage of the recent losses to bring dollars into the
country. "But markets will continue to pressure the currency
lower," said Reginaldo Galhardo, a manager at the currency desk
of Treviso brokerage in Sao Paulo.
* Mexico's peso firmed 0.3 percent after sliding over
2 percent during the past three sessions.
* Chile's peso was little changed, however, as the
price of copper, its main export product, dropped to a six-week
low.
Latin American FX prices at 1605 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1731 0.20 -6.12
Mexico peso 12.8719 0.30 -0.06
Chile peso 499.8000 -0.02 -4.22
Colombia peso 1899.0000 0.28 -7.00
Peru sol 2.7340 0.40 -6.69
Argentina peso 5.3450 -0.05 -8.09
Argentina peso 8.5200 0.35 -20.42