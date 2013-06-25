EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as cenbankers stem Fed, China fears

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Latin American currencies firmed on Tuesday, with the Brazilian real rising for a third consecutive session as fears of a liquidity crunch in China and the expected winding down of U.S. stimulus measures. Concerns that China's policymakers would be too aggressive when curbing domestic credit growth have been scaring off investors who worry such a move may trigger a banking crisis in the world's second largest economy, which is the largest consumer of Latin America's commodities exports. On Tuesday, however, Chinese policymakers pledged to go easy when tightening bank liquidity, and to even provide cash to any banks facing temporary shortages. Fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve is preparing to cut back on stimulus also diminished after some of the world's top central bankers tried to counter last week's remarks by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who suggested the U.S. central bank might start reducing its bond buying later this year and possibly end it by mid-2014. "There come the firefighters," said Waldier Kiel, an economist with H. Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo, referring to policymakers' attempts to calm global markets. Investors, however, remain sensitive to any hint at or prospect of withdrawal of the Fed's monetary stimulus. Latin American currencies trimmed gains after a string of economic data suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum, which could support the case for an early stimulus withdrawal by the Fed. * Brazil's real closed 0.7 percent stronger, supported by a central bank auction of traditional currency swaps early on Tuesday. * Mexico's peso rose 0.4 percent to 13.232 per dollar, after touching a 10-month low of 13.365 per greenback on Thursday. * Chile's peso jumped 0.95 percent to 507.20 per dollar, its strongest level in almost a week. Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT: Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 2.2113 0.67 -7.75 Mexico peso 13.2300 0.42 -2.76 Chile peso 507.2000 0.95 -5.62 Colombia peso 1925.0000 0.83 -8.26 Peru sol 2.7830 -0.04 -8.34 Argentina peso 5.3600 0.05 -8.35 Argentina peso 8.0800 -0.37 -16.09