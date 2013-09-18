EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American markets jump as Fed delays taper

* U.S. Fed to keep buying $85 bln in bonds per month
* Brazil's Bovespa, Mexico's IPC indexes reverse losses
* Brazil real soars 2.49 pct, Mexico peso up 1.84 pct
By Asher Levine and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Latin American
stocks reversed losses while currencies gained on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors by announcing
it would keep its bond-buying program unchanged at $85 billion
per month.
Citing strains in the U.S. economy, from tight fiscal policy
and higher mortgage rates, the Fed decided against the tapering
of asset purchases that investors had all but priced into stock
and bond markets.
"In the near-term it's obviously bullish for emerging market
assets," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist
with Capital Economics in London. "That will be the theme for
the next day or so as markets begin to adjust to expectations
for a more gradual pace of tightening."
The MSCI Latin American stock index soared
2.7 percent to 3,428.45 following the announcement after having
spent most of the session near unchanged territory.
Brazil's real jumped 2.49 percent to 2.2030
per dollar while the benchmark Bovespa stock index swung
into positive territory, rising 1.22 percent.
Mexico's peso strengthened 1.84 percent to 12.6910
per dollar as the IPC stock index climbed 1.24 percent.
Chile's market was closed for a national holiday.
Latin American currencies had suffered steep losses since
May on concerns a withdrawal of Fed stimulus and higher rates in
the United States could spur a stampede for the exits by
investors who had piled into the region's assets in recent
years.
The decision to delay the stimulus cut helped Brazil's real
nearly double its intraday gains against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday to touch its strongest level since late June.
"(The statement) suggests a more dovish Fed than what
everyone had in mind, so the prospects of tighter monetary
policy are kicked down the road," said Jankiel Santos, chief
economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.
"That means a stronger currency in Brazil, which in turn means
less inflation and less need for higher interest rates."
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures sank
across the board, with the contract expiring in Jan, 2015
falling 14 basis points.
Mexico's peso gained its most in over a week, extending its
10-day rally and reaching its strongest level in over a month.
"This is filling the foreign exchange market with more
oxygen," said Eduardo Avila, an analyst at brokerage Monex in
Mexico City.
Brazil's Bovespa reversed early losses to post its
biggest intraday gain in nearly two weeks, driven by shares of
the most widely-traded commodities exporters and banks.
Shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, added 1.6 percent, while lender
Itau Unibanco Holding SA climbed 2 percent.
Local blue-chip stocks tend to attract foreign investors
looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their
performance often tracking the outlook for global growth and
liquidity.
Mexico's IPC index neared 42,000 points, a level it
has not closed above in over a month, as shares of lender Grupo
Financiero Banorte jumped 4 percent and mining
firm Grupo Mexico advanced 4.1 percent.
Key Latin American markets at 1848 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily YTD pct
Latest pct change
change
MSCI LatAm 3,428.45 2.7 -12.1
Brazil Bovespa 54,935.52 1.22 -9.87
Mexico IPC 41,647.74 1.24 -4.71
Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17
Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73
Argentina MerVal 4,710.48 1.69 65.03
Colombia IGBC 14,053.57 -0.05 -4.50
Peru IGRA 16,300.79 0.64 -20.98
Venezuela IBC 1,603,321. 0.08 240.09
74
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.2030 2.49 -7.08
Mexico peso 12.6910 1.84 1.36
Chile peso 502.1000 0.18 -4.66
Colombia peso 1907.0000 0.49 -7.39
Peru sol 2.7510 0.69 -7.27
Argentina peso (interbank) 5.7500 -0.13 -14.57
Argentina peso (parallel) 9.3400 -0.11 -27.41