版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 02:27 BJT

Peruvian stocks drop 2 pct as metal prices slip

LIMA May 14 Peruvian stocks fell on Tuesday as prices for the Andean nation's metals slipped on news of weak output from factories in China, a major trade partner.

Peru's general stock index dropped 2.03 percent to 17.631.51 points at 13:21 local time (18:12 GMT) after China posted unexpectedly weak growth in industrial output in April.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐