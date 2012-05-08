EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plummet on Greece fears

* Greek anti-austerity left gets shot at leadership

* America Movil bids for Dutch firm KPN

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.40 pct, Mexico IPC down 2.07 pct

By Rachel Uranga

Mexico City, May 8 Latin American stocks slid their most in over a month on Tuesday as a political stalemate in Greece sparked fears of a deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 2.15 percent to 3,758.56, its lowest level since early January.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index dropped into "underbought" territory for the first time in over seven months, however, signaling stocks may be due for a rebound in coming sessions.

Shares fell across global markets after Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to form a coalition on Monday, opening a door for the country's anti-austerity left and throwing into question the country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro zone.

"Some people already talk about Greece outside the eurozone, and although most of the Greek debt is with the European Union and IMF, there is always the risk of contamination", said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist at SLW brokerage. "This ghost has returned to haunt the stock market."

Concern over Europe's debt crisis roiled global markets last year as some investors dumped riskier Latin American equities in favor of traditional safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar. A bout of liquidity injections helped boost markets this year.

"The question of Europe is going to continue to generate uncertainty," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. But, he added the market could see a rebound in the short term as investors pick up cheap stocks.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.40 percent to 60,365.48, its lowest level in over three months. The index also crossed below its 150-day simple moving average, a level it has not closed below since Jan 2.

Commodities weighed heavily on the index, with preferred shares of mining company Vale dropping 2.53 percent and state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 1.55 percent.

Shares of Brazil's largest airline TAM added 0.59 percent after Brazil's stock market regulator on Monday approved a share swap allowing the company to be taken over by Chilean rival LAN. The company expects the deal to be concluded by the end of June.

Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest loss since November, sliding 2.07 percent to 39,214.64 a day after breaking an all time record.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, drove losses as it fell 8.20 percent.

Shares of Latin America's biggest cell phone company surged nearly 5 percent in the previous session hitting a record high, ahead of an announcement that it had offered to buy a stake in Netherlands-based KPN NV, eyeing it as a base for potential expansion in Europe.

Some market players had bet the company's vast expansion in the Americas was near complete and the telecommunications giant would not push into other continents, an effort that could be a drag on its bottom line.

"This has basically opened up a new frontier as to the company's uses of cash, that would extinguish any lingering hopes that this will transition into a sleepy yield stock and income investment anytime soon," said Richard Dineen, a telecommunications analyst at HSBC in New York.

Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.55 percent to 4,520.62.

Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.2 percent and Banco Santander Chile slipped 1.30 percent.