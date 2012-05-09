EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on Greece, Spain

* Political uncertainty continues in Greece

* Spain asks banks to set aside more provisions for bad loans

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.83 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.53 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 9 Latin American stocks slid to their lowest in four months on Wednesday as political wrangling in Greece and concern over the health of Spanish banks raised fears the euro zone debt crisis was worsening.

The MSCI Latin American stock index lost 1.4 percent to 3,705.85.

Risk aversion took center stage as political gridlock continued in Greece, with the country moving closer to holding a snap election after anti-austerity politicians failed to form a coalition. Concern has mounted that political turmoil in Greece could put it in danger of default or lead to its eventual exit from the euro zone.

Spain added to investor worries after sources told Reuters it demanded banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector. Huge bank losses have raised fears the country may need an international bailout.

"It's totally risk aversion driving the market," said Daniel Marques, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "In a crisis, the fundamentals of a company's performance get cast aside. Right now, we're not in a panic like we experienced in 2008, but it feels a bit similar, just in smaller proportions."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slid for a fourth session in five, dropping 0.83 percent to 59,866.51.

Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, lost 1.98 percent, weighing most heavily on the index. State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 1.96 percent, while construction firm MRV Engenharia lost 3.68 percent.

"When we get to 59,000 points, investors will stop to re-evaluate," Marques said. "We may see some short rebounds for two or three days in the shares that have fallen most, such as homebuilders, but not a return to significant gains, as the trend is still one of decline."

Homebuilder Gafisa gained 0.26 percent after it posted a narrower net loss for the first quarter on Wednesday as it scaled back new projects to focus on deliveries after a year of delays and cost overruns.

Shares of Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial aircraft maker, rose 0.57 percent, after it said on Tuesday it is pressing ahead with a new bid for a U.S. Air Force contract to supply 20 light air support planes to Afghanistan.

Embraer said the bidding process would now give extra weight to the combat experience of Embraer's turboprop Super Tucano, which has been ordered by nine air forces in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Mexico's IPC index fell for a fourth session in five, losing 0.53 percent to 39,011.91.

Mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 1.49 percent, driving losses in the index, while telecommunications firm America Movil gained 0.18 percent.

Chile's IPSA index lost 0.53 percent to 4,496.73, its lowest level in two months.

Retailer Falabella lost 0.67 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.67 percent.