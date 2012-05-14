EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks plummet on Europe, China fears

* Concern over possible Greek euro zone exit spooks markets

* China cuts bank reserve requirements, adds to growth fears

* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.08 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.78 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 14 Latin American stocks plunged to their lowest level of the year on Monday as concerns about a potential Greek exit from the euro and an economic slowdown in China drove investors away from riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its biggest drop in over two months, slipping 2.96 percent to 3,581.59.

Shares tracked global markets lower on fears of a worsening debt crisis in Europe. Investors moved away from riskier Latin American assets into the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

A political impasse in Greece raised the specter of its eventual departure from the euro zone. European Central Bank policymakers openly voiced the possibility of a Greek exit over the weekend.

Stocks in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, looked set to keep falling after the country's benchmark Bovespa index broke a key support level at 59,300 points. It will only find another one at 55,000, said Marcio Cardoso, director at brokerage Título Corretora in Sao Paulo.

"Two percent down is not bad considering the completely uncertain scenario in Europe," said Cardoso. "In this scenario, we have much fewer resources available for higher-risk assets, and the money currently in the market is very nervous, making volatility much higher."

Stocks were hit further by China's decision on Saturday to cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves. Normally seen as a pro-growth move, the action fueled fears the global economic outlook was likely to get worse.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw material exports such as iron ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 1.25 percent to 288.16, its lowest level since October 2010.

The Bovespa posted its biggest intraday decline in two months, sliding 2.08 percent to 58,209.02. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index showed stocks at their most "underbought" level in 9 months.

"Its a troubling scenario," Cardoso said. "We have extremely short-term money in the markets, and in this environment, the Bovespa is not going to attract investors."

Brazil's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty fell 8.39 percent, contributing to much of the index's decline. Rival MRV Engenharia slipped 4 percent.

Analysts said a string of poor earnings results from Brazil's construction sector has put pressure on share prices.

State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 3.64 percent, tracking global financial shares lower. Reports that the bank is in talks to buy the remaining stake it still does not own of Banco Votorantim also weighed on the shares, as acquisition activity tends to hamper stocks in the short term, analysts said.

Mexico's IPC index lost 0.78 percent to 38,585.56 as it headed towards its lowest close in seven weeks.

Telecommunications firm America Movil lost 0.41 percent, weighing most heavily on the index. Retail and banking firm Grupo Elektra slid 4.23 percent.

Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest fall in three weeks, losing 0.83 percent to 4,439.20.

Industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell 3.59 percent, leading declines. Banco Santander Chile slipped 1.44 percent.