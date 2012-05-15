EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as Greece worries mount

* Greece concerns weigh as country heads toward new elections

* Better-than-expected German GDP growth supports stocks

* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.7 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.3 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 15 Latin American stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the continuing threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone rattled investors, offsetting data showing Germany's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for a third straight session, slipping 0.38 percent to 3,543.99.

Worries that Greece could exit the euro zone heightened after the country said it will hold a new election, prolonging a political crisis pushing the country closer to possible bankruptcy.

Investors moved away from riskier Latin American assets and into the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

"If Greece does leave the euro, all risk asset classes will be hit really hard," said Katherine Rooney Vera, of Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami. "I wouldn't enter the Bovespa at this moment in time, because things could get far worse."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a sixth straight day, losing 0.7 percent to 57,137.14.

Shares were partially supported by data showing that economic growth in Germany in the first quarter helped prevent the euro zone from falling into recession.

"The market is trying to recover yesterday's losses based on better-than-expected European data, which helps bring a bit of optimism, but today we should continue to see volatility, because of the lingering Greece question," said Eduardo Oliveira, with Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty, lost more than 8 percent and contributed the most to the Bovespa's fall. The company posted weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter late Monday.

Preferred shares of Vale gained 1.34 percent, while Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 1.58 percent.

Mexico's IPC index fell for a third straight day, losing 0.3 percent to 38,236.04.

Retail and banking firm Grupo Elektra lost 8.8 percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while mining company Grupo Mexico fell 1.02 percent.

Chile's IPSA index fell for a sixth straight session, losing 0.78 percent to 4,380.34, hitting its lowest level in three months.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index fell into "oversold" territory for the first time since October, however, signaling stocks may be due for a rebound in coming sessions.

Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.21 percent, driving losses in the index, while retailer Cencosud fell 1.31 percent.