EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks near 6-month low on euro zone worries

* Fitch downgrades Greece's credit rating

* Spain's borrowing costs rise as contagion feared

* Brazil's Bovespa down 3.31 pct, Mexico's IPC off 0.67 pct

By Danielle Assalve and Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 17 Latin American stocks sank to a nearly six-month low on Thursday as rising Spanish borrowing costs and ongoing political turmoil in Greece raised fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis, hammering riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped for a fifth straight session, losing 2.07 percent to 3,395.46. The index has fallen over 14 percent so far in May and is on track for its worst month in eight.

Jitters over a worsening euro zone debt crisis worsened on Thursday as new data confirmed Spain's economy is back in recession, sending its bond yields soaring and adding to fears it may suffer contagion from a potential Greek debt default.

Heavily indebted Greece, at the center of the crisis, continues to rattle investors' nerves with ratings agency Fitch downgrading the country's credit rating - already in junk status - on concern it would leave the euro zone.

"Fitch reducing Greece's rating has made sentiment even worse," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at Sul América Investimentos, in São Paulo. "If Greece actually leaves the euro zone, it will scare investors and may cause at least a temporary shrinkage of capital flows that could be in a way compared to the credit crash we saw in 2008."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 3.31 percent to 54,038.20 points in its worst single day performance in nearly eight months.

"The environment is not favorable for risk assets and the fundamentals don't support good performance from them," said Rogerio Freitas, a partner with Teorica Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "We're not casting aside the possibility of an environment that is just as negative as the one we saw in 2008."

The Bovespa has plunged more than 12 percent this month alone. The index has not fallen more than 8 percent in a single month since the depths of the financial crisis in October 2008.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras dropped 4.46 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while rival OGX slid 5.59 percent.

"While the Europe question is hovering, much of it is already priced in," said Raphael Martelo, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "Still, it is a very uncertain environment and we will continue to see a lot of volatility because of that."

In Mexico, the IPC index declined 0.67 percent to 37,261.24, falling for the fifth straight session.

Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped 2.61 percent and bottler Femsa declined 1.03 percent.

Chile's IPSA index lost 0.84 percent to 4,277.33 as a technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "oversold" territory for a fourth straight day.

Retailer Falabella was off 2.59 percent while industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell 3.75 percent.