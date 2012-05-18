EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks log worst week since September

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY May 18 Latin American stocks closed out their worst week in nearly eight months on Friday, as investors worried Greece and Spain's woes could spread to other euro zone countries even as leaders worked on contingency plans in case Greece exits the euro.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.19 percent in a sixth consecutive session of losses. The index dropped more than 8 percent for the week, its worst weekly performance since late September.

Regional stock indexes were mixed, with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index lifted by a rise of more than 3 percent in oil giant Petrobras.

Mexico's IPC index fell 1.04 percent as concerns about Spain and Greece continued to sap investors' appetite for emerging market assets.

"It's a weak market and we are expecting more lows, so people are lowering their positions," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "Basically it's Europe, and Mexico is particularly hit by the crisis in Spain."

"Until we have better news out of Europe, we are going to continue to see speculation," he said.

A downgrade by Moody's Investor Service of 16 Spanish banks late on Thursday and ongoing political and financial turmoil in Greece have deepened worries about euro zone contagion. There are fears a rescue of Spain's banks could stretch Madrid's resources and possibly require an international bailout.

Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.88 percent to 54,513.16 after eight consecutive losing sessions. Shares of Petrobras climbed 3.47 percent.

Analysts said the recovery in the Bovespa index was only technical.

"We had a technical adjustment today, in light of all the falls during the week," said Bruno Martins, trader at Daycoval in Sao Paulo. "But the volatility was high, and the market remains unfavorable with the situation in Greece and the risks in the euro zone. We can be sure that next week will also be tense."

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index , a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product data, fell 0.35 percent in March from February, surprising analysts, who mostly expected it to rise 0.5 percent.

The poor performance indicates Brazil's economy will post a very weak first quarter despite a number of government measures to revive growth.

Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty plunged 7.04 percent while Redecard, the country's second-biggest card payment processor, dived 6.39 percent.

Mexico's IPC slipped to 36,875.33 points. It has fallen during the past five sessions and lost 5.17 percent this week, clocking its worst weekly performance since September.

The index, which had broken record highs earlier this month, is likely to continue its downward trend, as investors wait for more attractive levels below 36,800 points, said Actinver's Martinez.

Chile's IPSA index declined 0.88 percent to 4,239.71 points, led by losses at retailer Falabella, down 3.32 percent.