EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed on profit-taking, US housing

* Profit-takers sell Brazil shares after Monday's rally

* U.S. housing data boosts Mexican shares

* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.35 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.19 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 22 Latin American stocks were mixed on Tuesday as encouraging housing data in the United States supported Mexican shares while investors sold off Brazilian stocks the day after the Bovespa posted its biggest daily gain in over seven months.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the seventh session in eight, losing 1.04 percent to 3,408.68.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index capped a two day rally that saw it rise 4.72 percent, slipping back 2.35 percent to 55,263.13.

Shares that saw the biggest gains in Monday's session were those that fell the most on Tuesday, with oil producer OGX sliding nearly 7 percent and Brazil's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty dropping 6.57 percent.

"After the market rose so much yesterday, it's normal that we're seeing a healthy pullback today," said Raffi Dokuzian, a director at Banif Corretora in Sao Paulo. "The volatility and turbulence will continue this week and after," Dokuzian said, pointing to the lingering investor uncertainty over a worsening euro zone debt crisis.

Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, slipped 1.95 percent, while rival MMX Mineracao, controlled by Brazil's richest man Eike Batista, dropped 3.74 percent. Vale said late Monday that demand for its iron ore remains strong despite a slowdown in the economy of China, its top customer.

Brazilian stocks have fallen over 9.5 percent in May alone as risk-averse investors concerned over the euro zone debt crisis sold off shares in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar. Should this trend continue, the Bovespa will close May with its worst monthly loss since the depths of the global financial crisis in Oct 2008.

Analysts said shares may see a rebound in coming sessions, however, as bargain-hunters take advantage of inexpensive shares.

"At this level, stocks are cheap," said Eduardo Dias, an analyst with Omar Camargo Corretora in Curitiba, Brazil. "I think there is space for us to reach 62,000 points by the end of the year, but for the market to go anywhere above that it will depend on external markets improving more."

According to a technical analysis published by BB Investimentos on Tuesday, the Bovespa will find support at 53,800.

Mexico's IPC index gained 0.19 percent to 37,590.17, the day after posting its biggest rise in over four months.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.85 percent, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.64 percent, anchoring the index.

"After so many days down and a big rebound yesterday, today we are seeing markets supported by the rebound of European bourses and by home sales data in the United States," said Gerardo Sienra, a trader at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

U.S. home resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years and a falloff in foreclosures pushed prices higher, offering hopeful signs for an economic recovery in Mexico's biggest trading partner.

Shares in Mexico's housing sector rose, with homebuilders Homex and Corporacion Geo up 3.45 percent and 3.42 percent, respectively.

Sienra said the sector was gaining because recent falls in share prices have made the stocks attractive, with various analysts recommending the sector in recent days.

Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest daily gain of the year, rising 1.31 percent to 4,295.08. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "oversold" territory for a sixth straight session, however, suggesting shares have more room to gain in coming sessions.

Retailer Falabella rose 1.53 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while industrial conglomerate Copec rose 1.55 percent.