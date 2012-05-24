EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed on bargain-hunting, FX swings

* Most widely-traded shares lead gains in Mexico, Chile

* Exodus of foreign investors weighs on Brazil's Bovespa

* Bovespa falls 1.83 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.53 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, May 24 Latin American stocks were mixed on Thursday as investors in Mexico and Chile picked up cheap shares and Brazil's Bovespa fell on an exodus of foreign investors.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.97 percent to 3,342.39, partially rebounding from a 3 percent loss in the previous session despite renewed global economic growth concerns.

Bargain hunters took advantage of recent losses to pick up inexpensive shares in the most widely-traded Mexican and Chilean companies, despite data released on Thursday that showed a darkening outlook for economic growth around the globe.

"Investors are looking for opportunities after the past weeks' falls," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City. Hermosillo said relatively positive economic data in the United States recently, especially when contrasted against Europe's woes, helped support Mexican shares.

The United States is Mexico's biggest trading partner and the destination for nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports.

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.53 percent to 37,620.29, erasing the losses accumulated over the previous two sessions.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.38 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 0.96 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a third straight day, losing 1.83 percent to 53,619.90.

Shares of the most widely-traded companies led declines in the index, with state-controlled oil producer Petrobras losing 3.02 percent and rival OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slipping 3.56 percent.

Uncertainty over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone led investors to sell off riskier assets such as Brazilian stocks in recent days in favor of safe-haven investments like the U.S. dollar. That has contributed to an over 6 percent slide this month in Brazil's currency, the real, with volatility amplified by central bank efforts to stem the decline through interventions in the futures market.

"Foreigners are distancing themselves from the Bovespa due to the uncertainties surrounding the exchange rate lately," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmérica Investimentos in São Paulo. "Investors are worried that their earnings could be lost due to a rapid swing in the currency."

Foreign investors flush with liquidity drove the Bovespa to an almost 14 percent gain in the first quarter, though that trend has since reversed, with the index now down over 5 percent in the year.

In the month to May 22, the Bovespa saw a net foreign investment outflow of 2.7 billion reais ($1.32 billion).

"The significant exit of foreigners is taking the market towards big declines in May," said Hamilton Alves, an analyst with BB Investimentos in São Paulo. "That trend should continue until June. Until we know what will happen in the euro zone, the market will remain stuck."

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.93 percent to 4240.52, erasing the previous session's losses.

Retailer Falabella, among the most heavily-weighted stocks on the index, gained 1.04 percent, contributing most to the IPSA's rise, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich added 1.58 percent.