EMERGING MARKETS- Latam stocks rise for week on bargain-hunting

MEXICO CITY, May 25 Latin American stocks rose on Friday, supported by improving U.S. consumer sentiment and as investors searched for cheap shares in markets that have been punished by concerns about Europe's woes.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained for a second day and notched a gain for the week, snapping a nine-week losing streak.

The MSCI Latin American index finished up 1.16 percent to 3,392.50 points. Volume was low ahead of a U.S. long holiday weekend.

Analysts said gains could be fleeting with all eyes on Europe after Belgium's deputy prime minister warned central banks and companies of the need to make contingency plans in case Greece exits the euro.

A Standard & Poor's downgrade of five Spanish banks added to the uncertainties in Europe.

"Rebounds haven't been long-lasting and they don't bring much volume," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City. "In reality, there is not a strong appetite to buy in the market and the panorama is not good."

Analysts see volatility continuing, with larger funds acting cautiously until there is a clearer picture of what will happen in Greece.

Still, the MSCI Latin American index gained 0.4 percent this week. The recent week losing streak, fueled by Europe's debt crisis, had pushed Latin American stocks to their worst levels since October on Wednesday.

"We are having a technical correction, in a day with not much news and information coming from abroad," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca DTVM in Sao Paulo.

Further supporting shares on Friday, U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest level in four years during May as Americans stayed upbeat about the labor market, a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed.

"The consumer confidence data from the United States is helping give the market some breathing room," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at Banco WestLB in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.74 percent to 54,463.16 points after falling for the last three sessions. The index ended the week nearly unchanged, after having slid for the last four weeks.

Homebuilders led gains. PDG Realty surged 5.57 percent and Cyrela added 4.95 percent.

Since mid-March, the Bovespa has fallen nearly 20 percent. Analysts said the slump could deepen if stocks make a clean break below the key 53,800 level.

Foreign investors continued to withdraw money from Brazilian stocks. Some 2.7 billion reais ($1.35 bln) have flown out the Sao Paulo stock exchange so far this month, data from the exchange showed on Friday.

Mexico's IPC index declined 0.18 percent to 37,486.25. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slipped 0.36 percent, and copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico fell 0.94 percent.

Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City, said construction and housing shares have been rebounding on bargain hunting after recent sharp declines. Homex gained 5.32 percent after sliding more than 17 percent this month.

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.79 percent to 4,254.61. Retailer Falabella rose 1.25 percent, and industrial conglomerate AntarChile added 3.59 percent.