EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed on China hope, Brazil builders

* China may unleash more spending measures

* Brazil homebuilders weigh on Bovespa

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.16 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.55 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 29 Latin American stocks were mixed o n T uesday as concern over the health of Brazilian homebuilders offset optimism that the Chinese government would bolster the economy through more spending.

The MSCI Latin American stock index, seen by investors as a benchmark gauge of stock activity in the region, lost 0.59 percent to 3,421.74. However, a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bullish cross," suggesting the index could be about to start a new rally.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed early gains, slipping 0.7 percent to 54,821.87. Pessimism in Latin America's biggest stock market was countered by rises in Mexican and Chilean shares.

Construction and real estate firms weighed on the Bovespa, with Brazil's largest homebuilder, PDG Realty falling 6.3 percent. Analysts said investors were pulling back after the stock soared on Monday, when Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($400 million) in the company.

"The news on PDG led people to think perhaps the sector's problems had a solution, but today investors are rethinking that, and returning some of those gains," Morsch said.

Rivals Rossi and MRV Engenharia lost 6.4 and 3.2 percent, respectively.

China's biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending toward the end of this month as Beijing starts to fast-track its approval of infrastructure investments, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tue sday, citing unidentified sources.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key market for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soybeans, petroleum and copper.

The news supported shares of mining companies such as Grupo Mexico, MMX Mineracao and Vale , as well as oil producers such as Petrobras .

"The gains today are based on the news coming out of China, that more stimulus is being taken, which calms some of the fears over a slowdown there," said Debora Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in four, gaining 0.76 percent to 37,925 and breaking through its 14-day simple moving average for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.27 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Grupo Mexico added 0.21 percent.

Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth straight session, adding 0.47 percent to 4,280.75.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index crossed out of "oversold" territory for the first time in 10 days, suggesting stocks may continue to gain in coming sessions, albeit at a weaker pace.

Banco Santander Chile rose 2.48 percent, leading the index higher, while retailer Falabella climbed 0.47 percent.