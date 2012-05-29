EMERGING MARKETS- Homebuilders drag down Brazilian shares

* China may unleash more spending measures

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.05 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.29 pct

By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, May 29 Brazilian shares slipped on Tuesday as concern over the health of the country's homebuilders offset optimism in other Latin American markets over Greek elections and reports China was readying new stimulus measures.

The MSCI Latin American stock index, seen by investors as a benchmark gauge of stock activity in the region, slipped 0.20 percent. However, a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bullish cross," suggesting the index could be about to start a new rally.

But sharp declines in shares of top homebuilders dragged Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index down 1.05 percent to 54,633.06 in a session market by volatility.

The sector's weak performance, high cost and recent gains helped spur the sell-off, traders said.

Adding to the pessimism, JP Morgan cut its recommendations on homebuilders Gafisa, MRV Engenharia and PDG Realty, saying "results this past quarter brought added pressure to earnings expectations mainly due to margin pressure and lower growth."

Gafisa dropped 6.34 percent, MRV was down 4.20 percent and PDG dived 11.3 percent. Shares in PDG had soared o n M onday, when Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci Partners proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($400 million) in the company.

"The news on PDG led people to think perhaps the sector's problems had a solution, but today investors are rethinking that, and returning some of those gains," said Debora Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Despite the drop in many stocks, hope for new stimulus measures from China lifted regional commodity companies such as Grupo Mexico, MMX Mineracao and Vale , as well as oil producers such as Petrobras .

China's biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending toward the end of this month as Beijing starts to fast-track its approval of infrastructure investments, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tue sday, citing unidentified sources.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key market for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soybeans, petroleum and copper.

"The majority of markets are positive on the expectation that China will generate economic stimulus in the face of a European crisis; that is injecting a bit of calm," said Fernando Gonzalez, head of consultancy Fast Profit.

Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in four, advancing 1.29 percent and breaking through its 14-day simple moving average for the first time in nearly three weeks.

With U.S. investors returning to the market after a long holiday weekend, volume picked up. Market players were relieved by weekend polls in Greece showing the party backing an international bailout has a lead in the June 17 election. Opposition to the has raised fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

"There is still a lot of volatility because of Europe but the mood has changed a bit," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City. "We are a bit more defensive with a market less correlated to Europe and with a solid economy."

Beverage company Grupo Modelo advanced 3.67 percent and bank Banorte rose 3.69 percent.

Chile's IPSA stock index rose slightly, gaining a 0.21 percent.

Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich added 0.78 percent, offset by LAN Airlines, which fell 1.06 percent.