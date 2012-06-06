EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on hopes of euro zone rescue

* Contingency planning underway to help Spain-sources

* Brazil's Bovespa jumps 2.14 pct

* Mexico IPC rises 1.1 pct, Chile IPSA gains 0.92 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 6 Latin American stocks rose to their highest levels in more than two weeks on Wednesday, tracking global markets higher on hopes policymakers in Europe would explore new measures to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.49 percent to 3,367.95 as a technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics flashed a buy signal in "oversold" territory, suggesting stocks may rally in coming sessions.

Shares gained as sources familiar with discussions said intensive contingency planning was already under way for European Union aid to Spain, currently reeling from a banking crisis and struggling with prohibitive borrowing costs.

"We had weeks and weeks of silence with the markets worsening, and now we are seeing a new mobilization from politicians in thinking of new strategies," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. "The improvement today is very linked to the hope for new measures to solve the problems, with investors buying the rumor and selling the fact."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest gain in two weeks, adding 2.79 percent to 53,944.79 as a technical indicator known as the relative strength index returned from "oversold" territory.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, gained 2 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while state-controlled oil company Petrobras climbed 1.81 percent.

"The market has found a more stable support around 53,000 points," said Roberto Sevalli, a director at JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil. "But until we see some clear definition about the scenario abroad, the market should stay around that level."

Shares in Banco Cruzeiro do Sul plunged 46 percent, its worst intraday fall since at least 2009, in the first trading session after a central bank decision to intervene in the troubled consumer lender.

Mexico's IPC index notched its biggest daily gain in a week, rising 1.1 percent to 37,497.98.

Gains in the index were driven by the two most heavily-weighted companies, with telecommunications firm America Movil rising 0.49 percent and retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico gaining 0.99 percent.

Broadcaster Televisa rose 1.46 percent. Mexican competition regulators are due on Wednesday to give a final verdict on the company's planned purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.

Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day slump, rising 0.92 percent to 4,244.23. The index has remained mostly rangebound between 4,200 and 4,300 points over the past month.

Industrial conglomerate Copec added 2.27 percent, contributing most to the index's gain, while retailer Falabella rose 1.52 percent.