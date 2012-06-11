EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on Spain; China data supports

* Early optimism over Spain aid fizzles later in session

* China trade data beats expectations, supports Bovespa

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.08 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 11 Latin American stocks seesawed on Monday after a bailout package for Spain's banks failed to calm investor concerns over a worsening euro zone debt crisis, though shares were supported by stronger-than-expected trade data from China.

The MSCI Latin American stock index edged 0.02 percent lower to 3,393.56, retreating from positive territory earlier in the session.

Shares rose in early trading after Spain was granted an aid package of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) on Saturday to help shore up its battered banks, sparking demand for riskier Latin American assets.

Gains were pared later in the session, however, on investor concerns that the loan would weigh on Spain's fast-rising public debt and possibly aggravate the euro zone debt crisis.

"In the morning we had a positive scenario because with the Spain rescue there was one less variable to worry about," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "But we still have worries about growth in the euro zone economies, considering this package is just dealing with banks and is more short-term in nature."

Data from China over the weekend supported shares after Brazil's biggest trading partner said imports in May gained 12.7 percent from a year earlier, more than double expectations. The data showed strong demand for commodities such as copper and crude oil, two of the principal raw materials exported to China from Latin American countries. ID:nL3E8HA037]

"The data from China were surprisingly good, and they are helping the market today," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis in southern Brazil.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed through the session, trading 0.48 percent higher at 54,692.44 after finding resistance near 55,500 points. The index has not closed above 55,000 since May 28.

Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped nearly 10 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, after the company released plans on Monday for a new share offering to finance the full acquisition of its high-income property development unit Alphaville.

Shares of Suzano Papel e Celulose, Brazil's second-largest pulp producer, dropped 2.05 percent after the company said it would sell more of its stock than initially planned in a share offering this month as part of plans to cut debt and strengthen its capital base.

Shares of card payment processor Cielo slipped 0.73 percent, retreating from early gains after Citigroup Global Markets analysts upped their forecasts on the stock, citing strong demand and stable pricing trends.

"The trend is for the Bovespa to stay at this level for the time being, with traders working off the news that comes out each day," added Monteiro. "While stocks may be cheap, the question is how long they will stay that way. With the scenario abroad as it is, it could be quite a long time."

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.08 percent to 37,353.90.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.43 percent, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa dropped 0.99 percent.

Mexican industrial output rose in April from March, as factories ratcheted up production, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally, falling 0.28 percent to 4,337.26.

Soquimich, the world's top lithium and iodine producer, lost 1.19 percent, while retailer Cencosud dropped 1.03 percent.