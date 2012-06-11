EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall, Spain doubts weigh

* Early optimism over Spain aid fizzles

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC 0.77 pct

By Michael O'Boyle and Danielle Assalve

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 11 Latin American stocks fell on Monday, driving Brazil and Mexico back toward key support levels, after a bailout package for Spain's banks failed to calm fears about Europe's debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped 0.51 percent, giving up early gains. Deepening fears about Europe have knocked off 22 percent off the region's stocks since early March, with Brazil hitting an eight-month low last week.

Stocks rose in early trading after Spain was granted an aid package of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) on Saturday to help shore up its battered banks.

But more investors were looking to sell shares on the move higher, and gains faded amid doubts the aid would be enough to bolster Spain's banks. As part of the deal, an audit will be issued on June 21.

"People are taking advantage of the bounce to get out," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"People are still nervous. We do not know if (the Spanish bailout) is really enough money, and we won't know until the audit comes out later this month."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.79 percent to 54,001.45 points. The index has been bouncing around a key support level at 53,800 since last month.

If fears about Europe subside, bargain hunters could flood the market, but a break of the support level could signal that the index is facing further losses.

"While stocks may be cheap, the question is how long they will stay that way. With the scenario abroad as it is, it could be quite a long time," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's commodity giants fell. Oil start-up OGX lost 7.4 percent, state oil firm Petrobras shed 2.6 percent and the world's biggest iron miner Vale fell 1.18 percent.

Shares of Brazilian airline TAM fell 2.1 percent as traders said there was evidence of limited support for a share swap to merge with Chile's LAN Airlines, forming Latin America's largest carrier.

Suzano Papel e Celulose, Brazil's second-largest pulp producer, dropped 4.52 percent after the company said it would sell more of its stock than initially planned in a share offering this month as part of plans to cut debt and strengthen its capital base.

Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped 8.47 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, after the company released plans on Monday for a new share offering to finance the full acquisition of its high-income property development unit, Alphaville.

Analysts said the market would likely remain volatile this week ahead of elections in Greece. Markets are leery that the country's new leaders could balk at the terms of its bailout and pull out of the euro zone.

"We still are waiting for the elections in Greece over the weekend, so until then we might be seeing more volatility for now," said Eduardo Dias, an analyst at Omar Camargo brokerage.

Mexico's IPC index fell 0.77 percent to 37,035.75 as miner Grupo Mexico lost 2.48 percent while broadcaster Grupo Televisa dropped 2.04 percent.

The IPC closed right above its one-year exponential moving average, which has acted as a key support in recent years. Just below that level is the index's 200-day simple moving average.

Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally, falling 1 percent as retailer Cencosud dropped 2.39 percent.