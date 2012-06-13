EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on US data, Fed hopes

* Hopes for U.S. Fed stimulus support Brazilian shares

* United States retail sales, wholesale prices disappoint

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.16 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.34 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 13 Latin American stocks were choppy on Wednesday for a second straight session as disappointing economic data from the United States overshadowed exp ectations of more mon etary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The MSCI Latin American stock index swung widely, crossing below its 21-day simple moving average -- a level the index has been unable to close above for three months -- before trading 0.18 percent higher at 3397.37.

Weaker than expected U.S. inflation and consumer spending data reinforced the view of slowing U.S. growth and more Federal Reserve monetary easing. [I D:nL1E8HD250]

Fed stimulus tends to lift Latin American shares on investor hopes looser monetary policy will stimulate growth in the world's largest economy.

"The trigger for today's improvement is the growing expectation that the Fed will inject money into the market," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index whipsawed for a second day, reversing early losses to trade 0.16 percent higher at 55,136.60. Analysts saw gains capped by Brazil's flagging economy.

The index is facing resistance at 55,800 points, with a support level at 53,600 points, according to a report from BB Investimentos on Wednesday.

PDG Realty, Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder, climbed 3.27 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Hypermarcas, Brazil's largest maker of generic drugs, added 1.47 percent.

"Over the past two days we have seen a technical rebound, especially in sectors such as construction and stocks linked to domestic consumption, but that trend won't last," said Paixao.

"With the slowdown in Brazil's economy and lower expectations for corporate results, it's difficult to see a consistent recovery in the Bovespa," he added.

Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second session in three, losing 0.34 percent to 37,142.37.

Shares fell after the U.S. data pointed to sluggish growth in Mexico's biggest trading partner.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.53 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. Retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra slipped 5 percent.

Chile's IPSA index lost 0.2 percent to 4,273.08.

Lan Airlines fell 2.45 percent, while regional energy group Enersis gained 1.31 percent.