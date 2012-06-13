EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed, euro fears weigh

* United States retail sales, wholesale prices disappoint

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.35 pct

By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY , June 13 Mexican and Chilean shares slipped on Wednesday on disappointing economic data from the United States and continued jitters over the European debt crisis.

But Brazil's benchmark index rose, driven by gains in the construction industry and commodities.

The MSCI Latin American stock index closed up 0.34 percent at 3,402.69 after a day of choppy trade that brought it below its 21-day simple moving average - a level above which the index has been unable to close for three months.

A decline in U.S. retail sales in May and weaker-than-expected inflation reinforced the view of slowing U.S. growth and spurred hopes of a new round of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

Despite the prospect of more Fed stimulus, which tends to lift Latin American shares on hopes that it will spur growth in the world's largest economy, sentiment was dominated by concern that the euro zone crisis could spread as investors awaited elections in Greece on Sunday and kept an eye on Spain after the Spanish bank rescue deal secured last weekend.

"There is a lot of concern on how (Spain's rescue package) will be supervised and coordinated. There is a risk of contagion ... and the market is still awaiting the election in Greece, so the volatility will continue," said Marcio Cardoso, director at brokerage Titulo in Sao Paulo.

Still, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.09 percent at 55,650.51 as traders adjusted positions with futures and options contracts expiring.

"The trigger for today's improvement is the growing expectation that the Fed will inject money into the market," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management.

The Fed's next policy meeting will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Commodities led gains with state-led oil company Petrobras up 1.61 percent and OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rising 2.76 percent. PDG Realty, Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder, climbed 4.17 percent.

"Over the past two days we have seen a technical rebound, especially in sectors such as construction and stocks linked to domestic consumption, but that trend won't last," said Paixao.

Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second session in three, losing 0.35 percent to 37,142.15. Analysts said the index could suffer further losses if it holds below the 200-day simple average, a level it touched during the last session.

"The technical pattern seems weak and investors are still very susceptible to the news from Europe," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at Actinver.

Dampening sentiment was the poor U.S. data that signaled growth in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, could be flagging.

Bank Banorte declined 2.68 percent while cement maker Cemex dropped 3.91 percent. Retail and financial firm Elektra slid 5.78 percent as it neared more than two-year lows.

Chile's IPSA index lost 0.62 percent to 4,255.47. Retailer Cencosud dropped 2.39 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.81 percent.