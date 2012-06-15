EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks gain on possible cenbank action

* Global central banks prepare action ahead of Greek vote

* Brazil's Bovespa dips 0.17 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.5 pct

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, June 15 Latin American stocks gained on Friday on reports that central banks are planning to stabilize financial markets if Greek election results cause more financial upheaval.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose the most in over a week, adding 1.08 percent to 3,421.52. The index has remained rangebound between 3,320 and 3,420 for the past three weeks, as investors remain cautious over the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis and Sunday's elections in Greece.

Investors fear that should anti-austerity parties emerge victorious, they could tear up the terms of Greece's recent financial bailout, driving the country into default and possibly out of the euro zone. That could undermine faith in the currency bloc and add to pressure on the finances of bigger economies such as Italy and Spain.

Those fears eased slightly on Friday, with shares rising on a report that the world's major central banks are prepared to provide liquidity in case of any turmoil from Sunday's election.

"The market is in a holding pattern ahead of the Greek elections, as no one can predict the outcome and no one wants to take on positions before knowing what will happen," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco WestLB in Sao Paulo. Rostagno said that while investors are somewhat optimistic over the talk of central bank action, the market is likely to end the day flat.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, little changed throughout the session, last traded down 0.17 percent at 55,255 points.

OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 2.65 percent, while preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas dropped 5.01 percent.

Shares in shipbuilder OSX, also controlled by Batista, rose 3.38 percent after the company secured 2.7 billion reais ($1.3 billion) in financing for the construction of its Açú ship yard 250 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Mexico's IPC index climbed for a second straight session, rising 0.51 percent to 37,630. The index is on track to close the week with a 0.7 percent gain.

Shares of cement manufacturer Cemex gained 2.86 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.91 percent.

Investors, worried over the outcome of the Greek election, are positioning in defensive stocks such as bottling group Femsa and brewer Grupo Modelo, said Frederick Searby, a strategist with Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.

Chile's IPSA index added 0.53 percent to 4,297.

Banco Santander Chile rose 1.18 percent, driving gains in the index, while retailer Cencosud climbed 0.59 percent.

Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5 percent, as expected, for a fifth straight month on Thursday, saying domestic markets were largely stable.