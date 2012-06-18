EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks flat as euro zone concern remains

* Greek election calms fears of euro zone exit

* Merkel rejects flexibility for Greek bailout terms

* Spanish and Italian sovereign bond yields rise

* Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC trade nearly flat

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 18 Latin American stocks were mostly flat on Monday as a victory by pro-bailout parties in Greece's election failed to calm investor concerns over worsening financing conditions in Italy and Spain.

Greek voters gave a majority to parties supporting the country's economic bailout, easing fears over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone. Market relief was short-lived, however, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any flexibility on Greek bailout terms, and investors' attention turned to debt woes in the larger Spanish and Italian economies.

"Greece will stay in the background for now. The concern now is with Spain, where yields are hitting records and showing that Spain is now the focus of the crisis," said Newton Rosa, chief economist with SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Spain's key 10-year government bond yields rose 26 basis points to a euro-era record 7.18 percent, a level considered unsustainable, while Italian 10-year bond yields rose 13 bps to 6.06 percent.

Increasing concern over a widening euro zone debt crisis has driven investors away from riskier Latin American assets in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.

The MSCI Latin American stock index is down 4.6 percent for the year after gaining 20 percent in the first two months of 2012 on a surge in foreign investment.

On Monday the index dropped for the second day in three, falling 0.47 percent to 3,427.28.

Rosa said volatility should remain high this week, as investors focus on upcoming meetings of the G20 and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"The European crisis is worsening and everyone will adopt a more cautious tone, waiting for the announcement of some more positive measures," he said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index whipsawed throughout the session, trading nearly unchanged at 56,118.18.

"I don't think we'll see a reversal in the (falling) trend in this moment of uncertainty," said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at brokerage H. Commcorr in Sao Paulo. "It's still not the time to buy, but rather to analyze the market a bit more and wait and see."

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas dropped 4.43 percent after a local newspaper reported that the company is preparing a new share sale worth at least 1.5 billion reais ($726 million) and may also sell assets to bolster investments in the face of weak operating cash flow.

Shares in CSN, Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, fell 2.71 percent.

CSN's chief executive officer Benjamin Steinbruch said on Saturday that the company will analyze ThyssenKrupp's joint venture in local slab-making mill CSA if the German steelmaker formally puts its stake up for sale.

Card payment processor Redecard gained 4.3 percent, while Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, lost 0.26 percent.

Credit Suisse said late Friday that Redecard was worth slightly more than previous estimates, which may now encourage shareholders to push for a sweetened offer from Itau Unibanco, which has plans to take the company private.

Mexico's IPC index traded nearly flat at 37,727.39.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1 percent, while brewer Grupo Modelo lost 2.79 percent.

Chile's IPSA index traded nearly unchanged at 4,318.31 as industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.89 percent. Banco de Chile gained 0.84 percent.