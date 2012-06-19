EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rally on cenbank stimulus hopes

* Spain borrowing costs rise

* US Fed begins two-day policy meeting

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.31 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 19 Latin American stocks posted the biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, after Brazilian shares reversed losses for the year on hopes major central banks will respond to the euro zone debt crisis with additional monetary stimulus.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a third straight day, adding 2.63 percent to 3,536.88 and opening above its 30-day simple moving average for the first time since mid-March.

Commodities producers drove gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, led by preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras, while telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index to its highest level in over a month.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, lurched closer to becoming the largest country in the zone yet to be shut out of credit markets when it had to pay a euro-era record price to sell short-term debt on Tuesday.

The rise in Spanish borrowing costs fed expectations among investors that Europe's debt crisis had deteriorated enough to warrant a policy response from the world's central banks, just as the U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

"Caution remains the key word, but the market is starting to see the possibility for a recovery, as it awaits new measures to stimulate the economy," said Roberto Sevalli, a director with JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.1 percent to 56,811.04, moving into positive territory for the first time since mid-May.

Preferred shares of Petrobras gained 3.76 percent after Brazil's mining and energy minister, Edison Lobão, said on Tuesday that a readjustment of gasoline prices is "always under analysis." Worries over Petrobras' ability to finance investments without a government-mandated increase in fuel prices at the pump have weighed on the company's shares.

Other commodities producers gained, with preferred shares of iron-ore miner Vale rising 1.73 percent and OGX , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, climbing 2.81 percent.

Brazil's market started the year with a bang after foreign investors, flush with liquidity after European Central Bank stimulus measures, drove shares to an over 20 percent gain in the first two and a half months. Since then, concerns over the worsening euro zone debt crisis have sparked a sell-off in shares.

"The last time we had measures like that, our internal economy was stronger," said Guillherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil, adding that additional monetary stimulus from the world's central banks should lead to muted rise in Brazilian stocks.

"Now we have worries about weaker growth and indebted consumers, so we won't have the same kind of response from foreign investors that we had in the past," he said.

Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fourth straight day, rising 1.31 percent to 38,558.37. It was the index's best daily performance in nearly a month.

America Movil shares gained 1.75 percent after the company rejected a call by Dutch telecoms group KPN to waive some voting rights if the Mexican group succeeds in building up a big stake in the struggling European firm, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Shares of retailer Elektra soared over 16 percent after the company said it closed some derivatives positions in a move that could help it hold onto a place in the country's benchmark index, traders said.

Chile's IPSA index extended gains for a fourth straight session, climbing 0.41 percent to 4,355.10, a level it has not closed above in over a month.

Industrial conglomerate AntarChile rose 2.71 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Banco Santander Chile gained 1.04 percent.