EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil, Mexico shrs hit 1 mth high on stimulus bets

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 19 Brazilian and Mexican stock indexes reached more than one-month highs on hopes major central banks will respond to the euro zone debt crisis with additional monetary stimulus.

The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced for a third straight day, jumping 2.86 percent on Tuesday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index added 1.78 percent.

Commodities producers drove gains in the Bovespa led by preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras . A surge in shares of retailer Grupo Elektra took Mexico's IPC stock index up 1.65 percent.

With Spanish borrowing costs at dangerous levels, expectations rose among investors that Europe's debt crisis had deteriorated enough to warrant a policy response from the world's central banks. The sentiment comes just as the U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

"Caution remains the key word, but the market is starting to see the possibility for a recovery, as it awaits new measures to stimulate the economy," said Roberto Sevalli, a director with JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index ended at 57,195.49 points, moving into positive territory for the first time since mid-May.

Preferred shares of Petrobras gained 3.97 percent after Brazil's mining and energy minister, Edison Lobao, said on Tuesday that a readjustment of gasoline prices is "always under analysis."

Market players had been concerned about Petrobras' ability to finance investments without a government-mandated increase in fuel prices at the pump but Lobao's comment eased their worries.

"The minister has always said that fuel prices would not rise this year, but when he comes out and says that the issue is being analyzed, it strengthens the market expectation that an adjustment in the prices might be on the way," said Luiz Otavio Broad, an analyst at Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.

Other commodities producers gained, with preferred shares of iron-ore miner Vale rising 2.58 percent and OGX , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, climbing 2.20 percent.

Brazil's market started the year with a bang after foreign investors, flush with liquidity after European Central Bank stimulus measures, drove shares to an over 20 percent gain in the first two and a half months. But since mid-March investors nervous about a worsening euro zone debt crisis have sparked a sell-off in shares.

"The last time we had measures like that, our internal economy was stronger," said Guillherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil, adding that additional monetary stimulus from the world's central banks should lead to a muted rise in Brazilian stocks.

"Now we have worries about weaker growth and indebted consumers, so we won't have the same kind of response from foreign investors that we had in the past," he said.

Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fourth straight day to end at 38,688.65.

America Movil shares gained 1.75 percent after the company rejected a call by Dutch telecoms group KPN to waive some voting rights if the Mexican group succeeds in building up a big stake in the struggling European firm, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Shares of retailer Elektra soared over 16 percent after the company said it closed some derivatives positions in a move that could help it hold onto a place in the country's benchmark index, traders said.

Chile's IPSA index extended gains for a fourth straight session, climbing 0.44 percent to 4,356.63, a level it has not closed above in over a month.

Industrial conglomerate AntarChile rose 2.56 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Banco Santander Chile gained 2.47 percent.