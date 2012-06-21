EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks snap rally as growth concerns weigh

* Data shows U.S., euro zone economic growth still weak

* China factory sector shrinks, weighs on commodities shares

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.85 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.55 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 21 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday after economic indicators from the United States, China and the euro zone highlighted lingering challenges to global economic growth.

The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a four-day rally to post its biggest daily loss in nearly three weeks, falling 1.1 percent to 3,523.00.

Commodities exporters weighed heavily on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico pulled Mexico's IPC index to its first loss in six sessions.

Data on Thursday showed manufacturing in the United States grew at its slowest pace in 11 months in June.

Preliminary manufacturing and service sector data from the euro zone fell for a fifth consecutive month as falling new orders and rising unemployment hit business confidence.

Adding to the negative global growth outlook, data showed China's factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month in June as export orders sentiment hit its weakest level since early 2009, indicating the country's economic trough may extend well into the third quarter.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soybeans and petroleum.

"We've seen a very firm recovery in markets in recent days based on an improvement in mood after the Spanish bank bailout, but the outlook is still complicated," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. "Today we are seeing some profit-taking after the intense rally we just had, and especially after the data from China showed their economy is slowing, which is weighing heavily on the commodities producers."

Brazil's Bovespa index notched its biggest daily loss in over two weeks, slipping 0.85 percent to 56,682.73.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner, lost 1.18 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while steelmaker Gerdau slipped 2.23 percent.

Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, fell 1.13 percent. Rival Banco Bradesco dropped 1.19 percent. Banking shares slipped after data on Wednesday showed bounced checks in Brazil rose in May to the highest level since 2009, according to credit research company Serasa Experian, suggesting banks may need to consider making more provisions for bad loans, analysts said.

Mexico's IPC index capped a five-day rally, falling 0.55 percent to 38,757.14 after reaching an almost four-week high in the previous session.

Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, fell 4.2 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. The company slashed its planned store openings for 2012 and cut its planned investment spending by 11 percent on Wednesday as it investigates allegations it bribed local officials to open stores more quickly.

"After five days of gains, we are seeing some moderate profit taking," said Roberto Galvan, an analyst at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City, who said the index will find key support levels at 38,500 and 38,300 points.

Chile's IPSA index fell for the first time in over a week, losing 0.31 percent to 4,382.94.

Retailer Falabella dropped 0.78 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.76 percent.