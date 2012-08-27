EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on China data, cenbanks eyed

* China industrial profits drop in July * Volume low as investors await signs of cenbank action * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.48 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.12 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 27 Latin American stocks dropped for the seventh straight session on Monday on renewed concerns over an economic slowdown in key trade partner China, and many investors remained on the sidelines awaiting news of further stimulus from the world's major central banks. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.34 percent to 3,608.13 and dropped below its 100-day simple moving average, a level that has supported the index for nearly three weeks. Commodities exporters and steelmakers drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its third straight loss, while industrial conglomerate Mexichem weighed on Mexico's IPC index. Shares fell after data on Monday showed combined industrial profits in China dropped 5.4 percent in July from a year ago, quickening from June's 1.7 percent decline and reinforcing calls for more policy easing to boost the country's slowing economy. China is Brazil's top trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as soy, petroleum, copper and iron ore. "Early this morning we saw Asian markets falling on China concerns and oil companies, miners and steelmakers are falling here because of that," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. Brazil's Bovespa fell 0.48 percent to 58,146.26. The index has been stuck between 57,600 and 60,000 points for nearly three weeks. "The market remains confused, without direction, and volume today is very low," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "The market needs news about the U.S. economy and the Euro zone. In a moment of uncertainty, everyone is waiting for some development." Investors are looking ahead to a meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for clarity on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do to further stimulate the economy and how the European Central Bank will tackle the bloc's credit crisis. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, fell 0.91 percent, contributing most to the Bovespa's decline. Shares of steelmaker Usiminas fell 1.31 percent after Barclays analysts cut their price target on the shares to 7 reais from 9 reais previously. Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, rose 1 percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts raised their 2013 year-end price target for the shares. Mexico's IPC index slipped for the seventh session in eight, falling 0.12 percent to 40,164.79. Shares of Mexichem fell nearly 5 percent after the company said on Monday it plans to raise about $2 billion to refinance existing debt and other working capital needs by issuing shares and debt. Chile's IPSA index slumped for the fifth straight session, losing 0.18 percent to 4,180.73. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1513 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,608.13 -0.34 0.5 Brazil Bovespa 58,146.26 -0.48 2.45 Mexico IPC 40,164.79 -0.12 8.33 Chile IPSA 4,180.73 -0.18 0.08 Chile IGPA 20,272.30 -0.14 0.71 Argentina MerVal 2,471.34 0.5 0.35 Colombia IGBC 14,232.03 0.49 12.37 Peru IGRA 20,210.72 -0.02 3.79 Venezuela IBC 291,944.31 -1.3 149.45