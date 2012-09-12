EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on Germany ruling, Brazil electrics weigh

* Germany's top court gives ok for euro zone rescue fund * Brazil utilities plunge on possible rate cut impact * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.5 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.69 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Latin American stocks were choppy on Wednesday after Germany's top court gave the go-ahead to the euro zone's new crisis-fighting fund, while Brazilian electric utilities plunged on uncertainty over recent government measures to cut energy rates. The MSCI Latin American stock index was little changed at 3,670.30. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics approached a "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting a recent rally may be at its end. Banks, steelmakers and commodities exporters supported B razil's benchmark Bovespa index i n positive territory, though shares of electric utilities weighed heavily. Banks and retailers drove gains in Mexico's IPC index. Germany's constitutional court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the 700 billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a key requirement for the European Central Bank's new plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro members. "There was a tiny bit of caution out there that it wouldn't be approved, which would have been very bad for markets," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "The market is now more optimistic and looking towards another round of quantitative easing which could be announced tomorrow." The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with some investors hoping Fed chief Ben Bernanke will announce a third round of monetary stimulus on Thursday in a bid to support growth in the U.S. economy. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the fifth straight session, adding 0.5 percent to 59,719.70 and briefly crossing above 60,000 points for the first time in three weeks. Shares of steelmaker Usiminas climbed 5.43 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 2.6 percent. Shares of Brazilian electric utilities posted their biggest one-day drop in at least five years on concerns that a government push to slash electricity rates to as low as 30 reais per megawatt-hour could lead to a big drop in profits. Among individual companies, electric utilities CESP and CTEEP both fell nearly 30 percent in Sao Paulo trading, while shares of rival Cemig dropped nearly 20 percent. Energy producer HRT Participações em Petroleo SA rose 11 percent after the company said on Wednesday that a well in Brazil's Amazon could be one of the most productive natural gas discoveries ever made in the country, raising expectations that the start-up company will soon generate cash. The company's stock plunged on Monday after Petrobras, Britain's Chariot Oil and Gas Ltd. and BP Plc. said a well drilled in the same region as some of HRT's prospects found no commercially viable oil. Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest gain in four sessions, rising 0.69 percent to 40,274.79, as shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 2.47 percent. An y measure to stimulate the U.S. economy would have great impact on Mexico as both countries hold large commercial ties. "We don't expect stimulus (from the U.S. Fed) tomorrow but we look forward to more precise clarification, and that they will leave the door open for it in the next meeting," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of analysis at Monex, a financial services company in Mexico City. Shares of retailer Walmart de Mexico rose 0.31 percent after Mexico's retail association said on Wednesday that sales at Mexican stores that have been open for at least 12 months rose 4.7 percent in August from the same month last year. Chile's IPSA index posted its first loss in five sessions, as shares of Banco Santander Chile slipped 1.2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1657 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,670.30 -0.03 1.92 Brazil Bovespa 59,719.70 0.5 5.23 Mexico IPC 40,274.79 0.69 8.62 Chile IPSA 4,183.28 -0.17 0.14 Chile IGPA 20,339.48 -0.09 1.04 Argentina MerVal 2,420.26 0.57 -1.72 Colombia IGBC 14,194.08 0.11 12.07 Peru IGRA 20,819.28 0.49 6.91 Venezuela IBC 297,453.59 -0 154.16