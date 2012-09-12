EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks up on Germany ruling, Brazil electrics weigh

* Germany's top court approves euro zone rescue fund * Brazil utilities plunge after electricity rate cut * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.84 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.62 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 12 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday after Germany's top court conditionally approved the euro zone's new crisis-fighting fund, but Brazilian electric utilities checked gains after the government announced measures this week to cut energy rates. The MSCI Latin American stock index was steady at 3,673.98, up 0.07 percent. Banks, steelmakers and commodities exporters lifted Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while banks and retailers drove gains in Mexico's IPC index. Germany's constitutional court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the 700 billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM), a key requirement for the European Central Bank's new plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro members. The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, after which chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to announce a third round of monetary stimulus to support the U.S. economy. "These stimuli are not the redemption of our problems, but they are certainly a move in the right direction to contain the crisis and promote global economic recovery," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investments in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the fifth straight session, adding 0.84 percent to 59,921.8, briefly crossing above 60,000 points for the first time in three weeks. Shares of steelmaker Usiminas climbed 8.04 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. But shares of Brazilian electric utilities posted their biggest one-day drop in at least five years on concerns that a government push to slash electricity rates to as low as 30 reais per megawatt-hour could lead to a big drop in profits. The plunge in utilities - Cemig fell nearly 20 percent, CESP 27.53 percent and CTEEP 24.06 percent - took the edge off of the Bovespa's gains. "The power industry seems to be part of the government's policy to support other sectors of the economy, and it seems that utilities' margins will be sacrificed to allow other industries to gain competitiveness against foreign competitors," JPMorgan Securities analysts, led by Gabriel Salas, wrote in an investor note on Wednesday. Energy producer HRT Participações em Petroleo SA rose 11.57 percent after the company said on Wednesday that a well in Brazil's Amazon could be one of the most productive natural gas discoveries ever made in the country, raising expectations that the start-up company will soon generate cash. Mexico's IPC index ended above 40,000 for the first time since late-August, up 0.62 percent, as shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte led the index, up 1.91 percent, while Cemex ended 3.06 percent in the black. "There is good news coming from outside of Mexico, raising hopes about the Mexican economy," said Sergio Garcia Marquez from Mexico City's Value brokerage. "But today is all about Europe. The market opened up and hasn't moved since." Chile's IPSA index posted its first loss in five sessions, as shares of Banco Santander Chile slipped 2.26 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2112 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,673.98 0.07 1.99 Brazil Bovespa 59,921.80 0.84 5.58 Mexico IPC 40,248.38 0.62 8.55 Chile IPSA 4,172.76 -0.42 -0.11 Chile IGPA 20,295.78 -0.3 0.82 Argentina MerVal 2,436.23 1.23 -1.07 Colombia IGBC 14,155.52 -0.17 11.76 Peru IGRA 20,997.78 1.35 7.83 Venezuela IBC 297,072.50 -0.13 153.83