EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks choppy as rally loses steam

* Investors pause after recent rally in Latam shares
    * Banks weigh on Brazil's Bovespa after strike announced
    * Bovespa dips 0.14 pct, Mexico's IPC flat

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Latin American shares traded narrowly mixed
on Tuesday as some investors continued to book profits following a rally that
drove the region's stocks up 8.5 percent in the eight sessions through Sept. 14.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index traded flat, finding
support at its 200-day simple moving average for a third straight session. The
index is up over 6 percent in September, and on track for its best monthly
performance since January.
    September's rally, spurred by a European Central Bank bond-purchasing
program, an infrastructure investment program in China, and a third round of
quantitative easing in the United States, marked a return to risk assets that
helped Brazil's Bovespa reach its highest levels in more than four months last
week.
    Investors mostly stopped to breathe on Tuesday, with Brazil's Bovespa and
Mexico's IPC index hovering near unchanged levels throughout the session.
    "The market will continue oscillating until some positive factor occurs,
such as some advance in the fight against Europe's debt crisis ... because the
prices on the exchange have become rather high," said Ariovaldo Santos, an
equities manager with brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.
    Banking shares weighed on Brazil's Bovespa after the nation's bank workers
began a strike on Tuesday over demands for better pay and working conditions,
according to national financial-sector workers' union Contraf. 
    Shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-governmental bank,
slipped 2.1 percent, while those of rival Bradesco fell 1.53 percent.
Shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil dropped 1.78 percent.
    BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, rose 1.81
percent, supporting the index. The shares rose after local newspaper Valor
Economico said U.S. exchange operator Bats was giving up on its plans
to expand into Brazil, though a Bats press representative denied the report on
Tuesday.
    The Bovespa is on track to close above 60,000 points for the fourth straight
session, a level it had struggled to cross since early May.
    "I don't see space for the Bovespa to rise much more this week ... only if
there is some relevant news," said Douglas Pinto, a broker with BGC Liquidez in
Sao Paulo. "This week, we will remain around current levels and will likely stay
above 60,000."
    Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 40,641.20 points as gains by
telecommunications firm America Movil offset losses by mining firm
Grupo Mexico and lender Grupo Financiero Banorte. 
    Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest daily rise in over a week,
boosted by shares of retailer Falabella and industrial conglomerate
Copec, which rose 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1615 GMT:
 Stock indexes              Latest     Daily pct    YTD pct
                                          change     change
 MSCI Latam                  3,774.87      -0.01        4.8
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             61,718.78      -0.14       8.75
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 40,641.20       0.05       9.61
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,218.00       0.79       0.97
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,486.10       0.71       1.77
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,478.04      -0.04       0.63
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              14,330.22       1.01      13.14
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  21,642.14      -0.55      11.14
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             298,943.22       1.09     155.43

