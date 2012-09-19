EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks mixed; oil drags in Brazil

* Bank of Japan announces monetary easing * U.S. existing home sales rise faster than expected * Brazil's Bovespa slips 0.25 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.86 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Latin American stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as a drop in world oil prices hit Brazilian producer Petrobras, but monetary stimulus in Japan and stronger-than-expected U.S. home sales fed some demand for riskier assets. The MSCI Latin American stock index traded near flat as stocks slipped in Brazil after gains of around 9 percent this month in the main index of Latin America's top economy. Shares in Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras fell by the most since late July, losing 2.28 percent. Oil prices dropped by the most in more than a year as hedge funds liquidated bets made ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' third dose of stimulus, announced last week. Expectations the Fed would deliver more stimulus, its third dose of quantitative easing, or QE3, drove gains in riskier assets this month. But the rally lost steam this week as investors took profits, analysts said. "The bourse still has a hangover after its rally and very strong volume recorded after QE3 in the United States," said Felipe Rocha, an analyst at brokerage Omar Camargo in Curitiba. Shares in Vale, the world's biggest iron ore miner, slipped 1 percent off a two-month high following a nearly 19 percent rally this month. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.25 percent to 61,651.83 points. Chart analysts note the Bovespa hit resistance at 63,000 last week, but if it can clear that hurdle, it will likely rise to at least 66,000. Following the Fed's latest stimulus plan as well as a bond-buying program unveiled by the European Central Bank earlier this month, Japan's central bank on Wednesday said it would increase its asset buying in a effort to counter weakening exports and slowing growth in China. "With countries injecting money into their economies and the Bank of Japan increasing its asset purchases, it all adds up to an increase in demand for risk assets," said Bruno Martins, a trader with Banco Daycoval in Sao Paulo. "If we don't see a big rupture in Europe or anything very unexpected, the trend remains positive." Among rising stocks in Brazil, state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil added 2.5 percent. Mexico's IPC index climbed by the most in four sessions, adding 0.86 percent to end at 40,941.31 points. Chart analysts said the IPC would likely soon return to its record high at 41,600, reached on July 27. "The IPC has traded in a very clear upward channel since last year, while the Bovespa has had signs of very extreme volatility," said Alejandro Fuentes, a chart analyst at BBVA Bancomer in Mexico City. "If I had to pick one, I would pick the IPC, which has had a clearer trend and a better chance to hit record highs," Fuentes said. Data showed the pace of U.S. home resales rose much faster than expected in August, helping lift shares of top U.S. cement supplier Cemex by 2.33 percent. Cemex, one of the world's top cement makers, met investors in Bogota on Wednesday ahead the planned listing of its Latam unit in Colombia. Cemex still needs local authorization to move ahead with the deal, part of a broader refinancing plan aimed at gaining more breathing room to meet its sizeable debt obligations. Shares of industrial conglomerate Mexichem rose 2.18 percent lower after the company's shareholders on Wednesday approved the issuance of new stock, part of a broader financing plan to fund an expansion drive. In Chile, the benchmark IPSA was closed for a local holiday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily Year-to- pct ate pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,768.56 0.02 4.62 Brazil Bovespa 61,651.83 -0.25 8.63 Mexico IPC 40,941.31 0.86 10.42 Chile IPSA 4,218.00 closed 0.97 Chile IGPA 20,486.10 closed 1.77 Argentina MerVal 2,493.85 0.08 1.27 Colombia IGBC 14,347.19 0.61 13.28 Peru IGRA 21,723.63 0.53 11.56 Venezuela IBC 301,353.19 0.77 157.49